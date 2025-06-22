Disney+ Announces the MCU's Next Team-Up Show

Marvel Studios recently confirmed that an upcoming Disney+ TV show will be a team-up project, and it is just around the corner. Team-up projects are a cornerstone of the MCU and have been since the Avengers first assembled in 2012. Since then, three other Avengers flicks have been released, but fans have also gotten to see some of the franchise's biggest characters work as a team in films like Captain America: Civil War, Thunderbolts*, Eternals, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Eyes of Wakanda, which is the next MCU Disney+ series on Marvel Studios' upcoming slate (and the first TV show in Phase 6), was recently confirmed to be a team-up project. The animated series will be centered around the Hatut Zaraze, which will be comprised of a group of different heroes.

According to the official Marvel website, Eyes of Wakanda will be the MCU's next team-up project and will tell "the stories of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history."

Specifically, Disney+ and Marvel refer to the show as featuring "a group of heroes," confirming that the four-episode animated project will showcase different characters coming together and teaming up to take down the enemies of Wakanda, who are trying to steal the country's Vibranium:

"A globe-trotting adventure, Eyes of Wakanda chronicles the stories of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. The four-episode series follows a group of heroes — the Hatut Zaraze — as they carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda."

Eyes of Wakanda will join the likes of Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki as the MCU's notable team-up shows on Disney+.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on August 6, 2025. The four-episode series will feature a variety of characters and will reportedly include the return of one of the Defenders.

Every Upcoming MCU Team-Up Project

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the next MCU team-up project on Marvel Studios' upcoming slate. Many have waited for an MCU version of the Fantastic Four for many years now, so the release of the upcoming movie will be a major moment for longtime fans.

The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025. It will feature the team (comprised of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm) fighting Galactus and a female version of the Silver Surfer.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' upcoming R-rated Disney+ series will be a spin-off of the "Zombies" episode of What If...?. The project will feature nine major actors who will be reprising their roles in the franchise, only as animated versions of their characters.

Marvel Zombies will showcase a group of MCU heroes in a post-apocalyptic world as they band together to fight off hordes of the undead, which will include other heroes and villains MCU fans are familiar with.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

By the time Avengers: Doomsday is released in 2026, it will have been seven years since the previous Avengers entry. That will mark the longest gap between two team-up movies of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as the first four films were never spaced more than three years apart.

Doomsday will undoubtedly be the biggest movie in MCU history, as it is expected to feature dozens of major characters from different eras of superhero movies released by Marvel. For example, for the first time ever, some characters from Fox's X-Men films (such as Ian McKellen's Magneto and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique) will be present alongside MCU characters.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

It is hard to imagine a film being bigger than Avengers: Doomsday, but Avengers: Secret Wars will be exactly that. Everything done in Doomsday is expected to be turned up to 11 in Secret Wars, with many expecting the film to be the culmination of multiple generations of Marvel storytelling.

A lot of fans hope to see some characters receive proper goodbyes, while others get more established footing and are set up to appear in the franchise for years to come. No matter the case, Avengers: Secret Wars will undoubtedly be the most insane and biggest team-up project Marvel Studios has ever done.