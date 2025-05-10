Marvel Studios Confirms 5 Historic New Superheroes In Phase 6

A few new superheroes with special superpowers will make their MCU debut in upcoming Marvel Studios Phase 6 projects, such as The Fantastic Four: The First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. Some of the best parts of new Marvel movies are new characters from Marvel Comics coming over to the big screen, which is sure to happen as the MCU's Multiverse Saga ends.

Some new characters making their way into the MCU equation in Phase 6 include all of the Fantastic Four characters (Mr. Fantastic, The Thing, Sue Storm, and the Human Torch) as well as some exciting legacy X-Men heroes coming back onto the scene after the end of Fox's X-Men ventures. With each of these character will come plenty of new-to-the-franchise superpowers.

MCU Phase 6 kicks off with The Fantastic Four: The First Steps later this summer, which will set the stage for a pair of Avengers movies in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The new chapter of Marvel Studios storytelling will include four theatrical films, six seasons of television (including X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again, and Vision Quest), and one Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Phase 6 should end on May 7, 2027, with the release of Secret Wars, bringing the MCU's Multiverse Saga to a close.

Every Confirmed New Superpowered-Hero in MCU Phase 6

The Thing - Rock-Like Armored Skin

Marvel Studios

The Thing (aka Ben Grimm) will debut rock-like armored skin as a superpower in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. While one could argue someone like Korg from Thor: Ragnarok showed off this power for the first time in a Marvel Studios project, The Thing is different as his skin becomes his power instead of simply being a part of his anatomy (like Korg).

The Thing, played by Ebon Moss Bachrach in the upcoming film, was once an aspiring astronaut; however, after a freak accident with his crew (the rest of the Fantastic Four), his skin is replaced with an interconnected network of orange stones.

This makes the character near-invincible, with his "thick skin" impenetrable by most oncoming attacks. This is useful for The Thing and his super-powered team, as he operates as the group's heavy, acting as a human-shaped battering ram in many cases.

Silver Surfer & Galactus - The Power Cosmic

Marvel Studios

The Power Cosmic operates a bit like a cheat code in the Marvel universe, making it an exciting prospect when it debuts with the arrival of Galactus and Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four.

The Power Cosmic is a nebulous energy wieldable by some beings floating in the cosmos. This usually results in the power to harness the energy within a specific being to produce nearly any effect (as is often seen with Galactus in the comics). That means the user can do anything from teleporting to growing to the size of a planet.

This bewildering cosmic energy will prove to be a tall task for the members of the Fantastic Four to come up against in their MCU debut movie, as they take on both Silver Surfer and Galactus—two characters who can bend The Power Cosmic to their will. Perhaps the use of the galaxy-shifting cosmic force will be what sends the Fantastic Four hurdling through the Multiverse at the end of the film.

Magneto - Magnetism Manipulation

Fox

One of the most significant missing pieces of the MCU's superpower equation has long been Magneto's Magnetism Manipulation abilities. This power allows the character to control or generate magnetic fields, giving him free reign over the Earth and all its metallic materials.

Magneto will make his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, played again by longtime X-Men actor Sir Ian McKellan, who joins several other legacy Marvel actors in the upcoming Multiversal team-up.

When Magneto arrives on the Marvel Studios scene, it will be fascinating to see if he uses his metal-manipulating abilities for good or evil. The character has played both sides of the coin over the years, using his powers against heroes like Wolverine, Professor X, and Cyclops, as well as alongside them.

Cyclops - Optic Blasts

Fox

Also joining in on the Phase 6 fun in Avengers: Doomsday will be Cyclops with his Optic Blasts. James Marsden's mutant character was born with the power to shoot concussive blasts from his eyes, forcing him to wear a ruby-infused visor to fight the never-ending beams of light.

These powers are similar to Richard Madden's Ikaris in Eternals; however, his eye lasers were solely heat-based instead of concussive, like those of the X-Men character.

Surely, Cyclops Optic Blasts will come into play in the X-Men's battle against the dastardly Doctor Doom in Doomsday, being used to attack and push his allies around to get them into the perfect spot on the battlefield.

Nightcrawler - Teleportation

Fox

For the first time, Nightcrawler will bring straight-up teleportation to the MCU. Nightcrawler (played by Alan Cumming) will come back into the fray in Avengers: Doomsday next year, using his ability to displace himself, his clothes, and anything he is holding onto from one location to another.

Nightcrawler's teleportation powers have been seen several times on-screen before in the previous Fox X-Men franchise; however, Doomsday will mark the ability's debut in the MCU proper.

This power has limitations, though, as the character can usually only teleport short distances (often within a 3km radius of his original location). However, there have been instances in the comics where he has had his mutant abilities juiced up, allowing him to jump even further when needed.