Every Marvel Movie Releasing After Thunderbolts (Full MCU Schedule)

Thunderbolts* concludes Phase 5 of the MCU, but the cinematic universe is not slowing down. Marvel Studios has confirmed four new movies on its slate and several untitled projects. The next four years for the MCU will be huge as Marvel releases two new Avengers projects, finalizes the Multiverse Saga, and launches a new era of superhero films.

Thunderbolts* is the latest blockbuster from the studio, starring several MCU antiheroes, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. Thunderbolts* has opened to glowing reviews, re-earning the MCU some of the goodwill that was lost when Captain America: Brave New World received mixed reactions earlier in the year.

Every Confirmed MCU Movies Releasing After Thunderbolts

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025)

Marvel Studios

Phase 6 of the MCU is beginning by introducing a family of four new heroes: Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), aka the Fantastic Four.

The quadrant of heroes is an important piece of the puzzle moving forward in the MCU, but before that, the team will lead a solo film set on a retro-futuristic alternate Earth envisioned by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't dwell on the family's origin story and will instead pit them against their greatest threat yet: the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026)

Marvel Studios

After Avengers: Endgame closed the book on several major heroes in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday is getting the gang back together. Anthony and Joe Russo will return to direct, and Robert Downey Jr. will rejoin the cinematic universe as Victor von Doom.

The fifth Avengers movie has one of the most extensive cast lists of an MCU movie so far, and will see original Avengers, Multiverse Saga heroes, and Fox's X-Men collide. Avengers: Doomsday recently began production in the UK, and several superhero cast members have already been spotted on set together.

It appears that Avengers: Doomsday will follow a similar formula to Avengers: Infinity War, and set things up for a climactic finale in Avengers 6.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 26, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland was not included in the list of cast members for Avengers: Doomsday, but Spider-Man fans need not fear, as the actor is busy leading his own movie in the recently titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the new Spider-Man film, which will serve as a "fresh start" for the web-slinger. The movie is currently in the process of casting, with Stranger Things' Sadie Sink the latest major actor to join the MCU.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

Marvel Studios

The follow-up to Avengers: Doomsday is Avengers: Secret Wars, the final film in the Multiverse Saga that is intended to tie it all together. Although, unlike Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers have confirmed Avengers: Secret Wars is intended to be a "new beginning" for the Avengers, rather than an ending.

Another difference between this and the previous two book-ending Avengers films is that Avengers 5 and 6 will split up the shooting schedule, providing their cast and crew a break in between the demanding production process.

Marvel Studios

While these are the four movies with confirmed titles on Marvel Studios' slate, several more projects with release dates but no titles are coming out in the next four years.

Alongside the four confirmed films listed above are seven "Untitled Marvel Studios Movies" scheduled to release in 2026, 2027, and 2028:

February 13, 2026

November 6, 2026

July 23, 2027

November 5, 2027

February 18, 2028

May 5, 2028

November 10, 2028

Marvel Studios has not announced a film for the February 2026 slot, and given that this release date is less than a year away, it seems unlikely that anything will fill it in that time.

The November 2026 release date is the only other film that will release between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, alongside Spider-Man 4, so whatever this is will likely be crucial.

This release date could be intended for the MCU's Blade movie, although given its ongoing issues, it may not be ready in time. Another possibility is that Marvel could fast-track production on Doctor Strange 3, as the Sorcerer Supreme's Multiversal powers might be key between those major Avengers films.

As for the rest of the release dates, Marvel Studios has made several announcements for movies over the years that don't have release dates. Armor Wars, Black Panther 3, a Shang-Chi sequel, and a new X-Men movie are all in development, making these likely candidates for those untitled release dates.

Beyond that, the MCU also has plenty coming out on the television side of Marvel Studios, with several new projects slated for release on Disney+ in the coming years.