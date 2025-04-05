Spider-Man 4 was officially announced by Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemCon.

The Direct was in attendance when Sony Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon 2025 right around 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 31, kicking off with an announcement regarding Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Nearly three hours later, fans were treated to Cretton and Holland officially announcing Spider-Man 4's title and release date while also revealing a few details about the upcoming MCU installment.

Spider-Man 4's segment was the second-to-last announcement of the night, with only Sam Mendes' Beatles project following it.

Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day's Full Announcement from Tom Holland & Destin Daniel Cretton

During Sony Pictures' panel at CinemaCon 2025, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman and Spider-Man 4 director Destin Daniel Cretton (who also directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) took the stage to make a major announcement.

While on stage, the pair officially revealed the title for Spider-Man 4, which is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At the end of the announcement, the film's release date was also confirmed, which is July 31, 2026.

They also offered a bit of information about the upcoming film before showing the audience a video recording of Tom Holland himself, who couldn't be in attendance due to filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, announcing the Brand New Day subtitle before cryptically stating that the movie will be "a fresh start."

Here's the full, unedited audio transcription of the announcement from Holland, Cretton, and Rothman:

Tom Rothman: “But any good show needs a big finish. The last live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home [became] Sony's highest grossing film of all time and redefining this hero for a whole new generation. Here to tell you more is the visionary director of the film, A man who knows a thing or two about handling great power and great responsibility, Destin Daniel Cretton.”

Destin Daniel Cretton: “A couple of hours ago, I lost $200 at the roulette table. I never gamble, but I hope that this goes better than that did. I'm not sure if I should be proud of this, but my one year old son's first word was Spider-Man, which… the way he said it is ‘mine-a-man.’ But it wasn't really my fault. He just happened to see an issue of Spider-Man: Most Wanted sitting on my bedside table, and there was something about that little red face and those big white eyes that just grabbed him. And he, he just kept pointing at it and I said, ‘Spider-Man’ and he said, ‘Mine-a-man.’ And now like he will point across the room at a tiny sticker of that face, and say, ‘Mine-a-man, Mine-a-man,’ which feels a little bit like early brainwashing. But there is something about this character for me, when I was a kid, my obsession stemmed from Peter Parker's humor, his insecurities, his imperfect, messy humanity that made me believe that the hero behind the mask wasn't so different from me. So to say, that it's an honor to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement. I honestly can't believe everyday, right now, I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before. So, this is my first time to CinemaCon, Is this really what you guys do? Just like… I saw a bunch of you drinking at a bar on the corner and you come and you watch trailers? It's awesome. They tell me that it's a tradition here to tell you all something about the film that no one else knows. So I'm gonna show you a trailer even though we haven't shot anything. But we do have a message from someone special to tell you something.”

Tom Holland: “Thank you, Destin. Firstly, hello everyone, I am so sorry I can't be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie, but I would never pass up the opportunity to say a massive thank you for all of your support, for all of our Spider-Man movies. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world. So Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say. That's all I've been allowed to say, and I'm well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don't you worry: I'm not gonna do that today. But thank you for your support. It's always a joy and I will be back next year, hopefully, so thank you so much and I'll see you soon.”

Cretton: “Brand New Day, indeed. That's what it says up there. Supposed to really sell it. We are in full prep right now. I flew… it's actually 4 a.m. for me, that's why this speech is a bit weird, but we're in full prep for a summer start of photography. I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible and you will see their amazing work on July 31st, 2026 when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theaters. Thank you so much.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.