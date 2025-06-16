Spider-Man 4 director Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly developing two MCU projects simultaneously. Cretton made his Marvel Studios debut in 2021 with the release of the Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Since then, he has been ascending within the franchise's ranks, working on the upcoming Wonder Man TV series and being given the Tom Holland Spider-Man series for its first movie post-Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' departure.

A new report revealed that Spider-Man 4 is not the only MCU project Destin Daniel Cretton is currently working on, as he is reportedly developing an undisclosed Marvel Television project. What this new title could be remains to be seen, but it adds to the filmmaker's already busy super-powered slate at Marvel Studios.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared the new information on his social channels, writing that the Shang-Chi director is working on another project for Marvel Studios that will be released on Disney+.

The new unannounced series, as well as his work on Spider-Man 4, means that Cretton is one of the few Marvel Studios filmmakers to be developing two MCU projects at the same time, and could be a sign of the studio's confidence in the Shang-Chi filmmaker.

One also has to remember Cretton is likely still working on the new Wonder Man series, which is due out this December.

At some point in the last couple of years, Cretton was also reportedly working on a sequel to 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but had to put those plans to the side to prioritize Spider-Man 4 (per Variety).

Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The film follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker as he starts his life of anonymity working as New York's nameless protector, Spider-Man.

As for his Wonder Man series, Cretton's new streaming show led by Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II arrives on Disney+ in December. Matteen plays Simon Williams, a fledgling Los Angeles actor who becomes embued with superpowers.

What Is Destin Daniel Cretton's Secret MCU Series?

With reports of Destin Daniel Cretton's new MCU TV show now out there, the million-dollar question becomes: What is the Shang-Chi director working on?

Of course, Spider-Man 4 will likely take up the lion's share of the filmmaker's time over the next few months, but that does not mean he will have no time to at least make cursory progress on anything else.

Previous reports mentioned that Cretton was working on a Shang-Chi spin-off series centered on the Ten Rings, now led by Meng'er Zhang's Xialing (aka Shang-Chi's sister).

While talk of that project has quietened in the nearly four years since it was first mentioned, who is to say he is not picking up the pieces with that now and working toward an eventual release?

Seeing as it looks like it will be sometime before Cretton gets to work on Shang-Chi 2, doing the Ten Rings series could serve as a viable stop-gap for the MCU creative, getting to dip his toes back into that world before jumping into a full-on sequel after the Multiverse Saga is over.