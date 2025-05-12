Spider-Man 4's Newest Hire Is Exactly Who the MCU Needed

Marvel Studios' latest hire for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spider-Man 4) should be the perfect news to build up even more hype for the web-slinger's latest MCU outing. Already teased to be one of the franchise's biggest solo movies of Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga, Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man outing is expected to be quite the thrill ride.

Marvel Studios hired Peng Zhang as the stunt coordinator and second unit director for 2026's Spider-Man 4. This will be the third MCU movie on Zhang's resume after uncredited work on 2015's Ant-Man and 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shared by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Zhang's name was listed on Spider-Man 4's IMDb page, indicating his involvement in the upcoming Phase 6 sequel. This will also be his second collaboration with director Destin Daniel Cretton, who will embark on his second MCU movie as he directs Spider-Man 4.

Zhang's work on Shang-Chi alongside Cretton earned an enormous amount of praise, particularly the fight sequences featuring Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the fighters in the Ten Rings organization. Specifically, moments like the bus sequence have fans eagerly awaiting the fights Zhang will create for Holland's Spidey sequel, especially bringing in the hero's web-slinging and agility.

Cretton and Zhang are two of only a few creatives confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will follow up 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU's biggest solo movie to date. Tom Holland and Zendaya will return as Peter Parker and MJ, while newcomers such as The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink will join them in the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Why Fans Should Be Excited for New Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day Stunt Hire

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi has received more praise than any other recent MCU movie for its action sequences, a topic which has often been a sore subject for Marvel fans. Those action scenes helped drive Shang-Chi to massive commendation from fans even before its release, which then continued to be the case after it debuted in theaters in 2021.

Additionally, while the Spider-Man films have earned their own share of celebration, one of the most common complaints has been about their action sequences. This hire already has fans believing this issue is on its way to being resolved, which should add to this film's allure, with Spidey already facing plenty of new dangers in front of him.

Although plenty of details are still left to work out story-wise and cast-wise for Spider-Man 4 before filming begins later this year, expectations are high for Cretton, Holland, and everybody involved.

Particularly with the sequel being the first movie released after Avengers: Doomsday, the stakes are high for what the action in this sequel could bring to the greater MCU.