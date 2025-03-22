Spider-Man 4's cast is heating up as the new MCU movie is reportedly looking to cast a new female villain.

As the fourth Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man movie prepares to enter production, the cast of the film is beginning to bulk out. Destin Daniel Cretton is in the director's chair for the new superhero film, with Holland and Zendaya both set to return.

As for the new cast members, news recently broke that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink would be joining the ensemble (although there's been debate over which MCU character she might play).

New Information About Spider-Man 4's 'Powerful' Villain

Spider-Man

With casting on Spider-Man 4 well underway one of the prevalent rumors that has come to light is that the MCU film is casting for a female villain.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has shed more light on this in a post on his Patreon, sharing a casting description revealing the new Spidey film is seeking a "female villain" between "30s-50s" and of "any ethnicity."

The character is described as "powerful and imposing" and requires an actress with a "strong and commanding screen presence."

Richtman noted that there is apparently already and actress in negotiation for the role, but didn't reveal who.

However, a hint at who this might be was dropped by journalist Jeff Sneider on X, who said the role may be taken by "another red-haired actress with the initials SS."

This description, paired with Sneider's hint, narrows the pool of eligible actresses significantly.

One of the most obvious choices would be Succession's Sarah Snook. Snook not only fits the casting description and shares "SS" initials but she's also worked with Cretton in the past on The Glass Castle (along with Sadie Sink). This makes a re-team between them on Spider-Man 4 seem logical.

Whoever is cast in the role will have the task of being the first female villain in a Spider-Man film in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Homecoming featured Michael Keaton as Vulture, Jake Gyllenhaal starred as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home included a range of Spider-Man's past male villains, including the Lizard, Electro, Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Sandman. This makes the inclusion of a female villain in Spider-Man 4 a first for the web-slinging franchise.

Spider-Man 4 Seeks 2 New Male Roles

In addition to the casting news of a female villain, Richtman's post revealed that Spider-Man 4 is seeking two new male actors.

One of the roles is described as a "resourceful young man" with the age range listed as "early 20s."

The second description is seeking a male actor between "30s-50s" and of "any ethnicity." This listing has more to go off of with the character descried as a "no-nonsense authority figure who sees the world in black and white," and is "loyal, determined and willing to cross lines to maintain order."

Richtman has previously suggested that Spider-Man 4 will include multiple villains, which could fit the description of the second male character.

As for the younger male character, there's little to work with here, but it could be a new friend or colleague that Peter Parker meets as part of his fresh start in New York City.

A popular pick by fans would be for Miles Morales to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man 4, and this description could feasibly fit his character. Alternatively, this could be time for Peter's long-time comic-book best friend Harry Osborne to make his way into the MCU.

Fans likely won't have to wait long to find out as Spider-Man 4 prepares to enter production this summer, meaning more casting announcements are imminent.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 24, 2026.