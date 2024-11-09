Marvel Studios Confirms Exactly What’s Holding Up Miles Morales MCU Debut

Miles Morales fans might have an idea of when the sparky, sticky superhero may join the MCU's biggest names.

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Miles Morales MCU Spider-Man 2 and Amazing Spider-Man 2

Marvel Studios' top executive, Kevin Feige, gave fans a small tease for when the MCU might introduce Miles Morales' Spider-Man for the first time.

Kevin Feige Addreses Delay in Miles Morales' MCU Debut

Speaking at Marvel Studios' panel from the D23 Brazil event in São Paulo, Brazil, studio president Kevin Feige addressed the question of Miles Morales' MCU debut.

Feige started by confirming Miles' starring role in Sony Pictures' third Spider-Verse movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is still deep in production and facing major delays

However, he admitted that Miles' MCU arrival will come "shortly after that," indicating that this movie is pushing that moment further into the future:

"Miles will appear in the third 'Spider-Verse' movie, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action."

As of writing, Miles' starring roles in media have been limited to his first two animated Spider-Verse movies from Sony and Insomniac's Spider-Man video games.

His MCU role has only been teased slightly, as Donald Glover's Aaron Davis teased in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming that he had a nephew who lived in New York. Notably, Aaron is Miles' uncle who eventually becomes the Prowler.

Donald Glover even made a live-action cameo as another version of the Prowler in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

