Spider-Verse 2 Photos Reveal HD Look at Donald Glover's Prowler Cameo

A new batch of images was officially released from the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film showcasing Donald Glover's cameo appearance as the Prowler.

Across the Spider-Verse was regarded as not only one of the best comic book movies of all time but also one of the best films in general. It took the box office by storm when it was released and featured a great number of cameos throughout its runtime.

One of the biggest cameos was Donald Glover's Prowler. Despite the movie being animated, Glover appeared in full costume in live-action. This was a huge payoff considering the actor appeared as Aaron Davis in the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Official HD Images of Donald Glover's Prowler

Marvel

Following the official digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, some still photos showed off Donald Glover's Prowler from the recent film.

Glover only had one major scene in the film, but it was an extremely important scene nonetheless as he talked to Shameik Moore's Miles Morales in Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.

Sony Pictures Animation

One of the high-definition images shows Glover's live-action Prowler midconversation with Miles as the former is imprisoned in the headquarters of the Spider Society.

Sony Pictures Animation

Another one of the stills really shows off Glover's costume, which sports the classic purple and black that the Prowler is known for.

Sony Pictures Animation

A more up-close look at the character displays the intricate design of his suit. Even though he was only in the film briefly, fans can see how much effort was put into making Glover look as good as possible.

Sony Pictures Animation

One still even gave viewers an extremely good look at Glover's gloves which include the long Prowler-esque claws.

Sony Pictures Animation

Glover's cameo in Across the Spider-Verse may be the one and only time that fans get to see him portray the character in full effect, so his inclusion in the film will be remembered for years to come.

Sony Pictures Animation

Will Donald Glover Ever Appear as the Prowler Again?

Anything can happen when it comes to the world of the Marvel Multiverse, and Glover's inclusion in Across the Spider-Verse was a great fan service moment. But his appearance in the film may be more important to the MCU than anything else.

Tom Holland can't play Spider-Man forever, and since Miles Morales is more popular right now than he has ever been before, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures may want to capitalize on his popularity soon and introduce him into the fold.

If Miles were to show up in a future Spider-Man film within the MCU, fans would have to expect Glover's Prowler to have some sort of role since the two characters are so closely tied to one another.

If Glover were to be open to returning to the MCU, it wouldn't have to be for more than one film for him to have a great impact.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to purchase digitally.