Fans got their best look yet at Donald Glover's character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, along with his Marvel character's costume.

Donald Glover Shows Spider-Verse 2 Costume

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Costume designer Trayce Gigi Field shared the first behind-the-scenes look at Donald Glover's live-action Prowler costume seen in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Field got a picture next to Glover fully suited up in his outfit from Spider-Verse 2, in which he played a Multiversal take on Aaron Davis/The Prowler in a quick cameo moment.

In the original movie, Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, was revealed to be the Prowler, who's been a regular villain for Spider-Man throughout the character's Marvel Comics history. 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse utilized him as both a secondary antagonist, played by future Blade star Mahershala Ali.

This isn't the first time Glover has played this role, as he portrayed Aaron Davis in the MCU for a couple of scenes in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. It's currently unkown if this is the same Aaron Davis from that universe, although a deleted scene from that movie confirmed that he was Miles' uncle.

