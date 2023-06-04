Spider-Verse 2: Best Look at Donald Glover's Prowler Costume Revealed by New Photo

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Spider-Verse 2: Donald Glover Prowler Costume

Fans got their best look yet at Donald Glover's character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, along with his Marvel character's costume.

Donald Glover Shows Spider-Verse 2 Costume

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Costume designer Trayce Gigi Field shared the first behind-the-scenes look at Donald Glover's live-action Prowler costume seen in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Field got a picture next to Glover fully suited up in his outfit from Spider-Verse 2, in which he played a Multiversal take on Aaron Davis/The Prowler in a quick cameo moment.

Donald Glover
Instagram

In the original movie, Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, was revealed to be the Prowler, who's been a regular villain for Spider-Man throughout the character's Marvel Comics history. 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse utilized him as both a secondary antagonist, played by future Blade star Mahershala Ali.

Prowler
Marvel Comics

This isn't the first time Glover has played this role, as he portrayed Aaron Davis in the MCU for a couple of scenes in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. It's currently unkown if this is the same Aaron Davis from that universe, although a deleted scene from that movie confirmed that he was Miles' uncle.

Aaron Davis
Sony Pictures

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Disney Exec Gives Blunt Response About Johnny Depp's Possible Pirates Return
Disney Already Shut Down 3 MCU Projects Due to the Hollywood Strike
Man Of Steel Star Defends General Zod's Questionable Choices
Westworld Season 5: Will HBO Ever Release More Episodes?

TRENDING

Disney+ X-Men Producer Defends Controversial Casting for 2023 Reboot
Jeremy Renner Gives Blunt Response About Marvel Future After Injury & Hospitalization
The Flash: First Glimpse of Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Revealed
Jack Quaid Announces His Marvel Debut in 2023 Movie
Severance Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far