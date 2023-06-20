First Look at Donald Glover Filming Historic Spider-Verse 2 Cameo (Photos)

A sneak peek at how Donald Glover filmed his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cameo was recently revealed.

Spider-Verse 2 was filled with exciting cameos from all across the greater Spider-Verse, which wasn't even limited to the animated sphere.

While the hit sequel featured surprising live-action cameos by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, these appearances were only through archival footage seen in their original solo movies.

Still, Spider-Verse 2 managed to surprise fans by showcasing Donald Glover as a live-action Prowler, with the actor appearing in a brief new scene.

Spider-Verse 2 Producer Shares Pic of Donald Glover’s Prowler

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller shared new behind-the-scenes images of Donald Glover's time on set while filming his cameo as an alternate version of the Prowler in the sequel.

The Marvel producer described that working with Glover was "a fun day" on set:

"SPOILERS AHEAD Keep scrolling if you haven’t yet watched 'Across the Spider-Verse' (on the big screen while you still can!) This was a fun day we had playing around with an old pal."

Glover was the only non-archive live-action cameo in Spider-Verse 2. The actor's appearance was historic after becoming the first actor to film a live-action scene for an animated Marvel project.

Miller also acknowledged the costume that was made by After Party costume designer Tracy Gigi Field:

Will Donald Glover’s Prowler Return?

Donald Glover's cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse led to heavy speculation about his Marvel future, especially considering he already appeared as Aaron Davis in the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Some even believe that he is portraying the same character from the Tom Holland-led movie.

However, Spider-Verse 2 producer Phil Lord confirmed in a past interview with Rolling Stone that Glover didn't have to commit to anything beyond his appearance in the sequel while also noting that it was "a personal reach-out" to the actor:

"Yeah, it was definitely a personal reach-out to Donald, who we love and stayed close with. We reached out and were like, 'We thought of something. It will be so easy. And you commit to nothing.' And he was really excited to be part of it. He loved the first movie. He has kids that he wanted to surprise by having dad in the movie."

Although Glover's appearance was deemed a one-off, it's still possible that the MCU could have plans for the character, especially after Aaron Davis' minor role in Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.