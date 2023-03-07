Spider-Verse 2: Live-Action Venom Character Rumored to Appear In Sequel

Rumors indicated that Sony Pictures' upcoming animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will include a fan-favorite character from the Venom movies.

Spider-Verse 2 is quickly building an impressive list of characters and actors to expect in its story, which most recently included Deadpool star Karan Soni taking a big role as Spider-Man India.

The sequel's marketing campaign teased just how big the Multiverse truly is in Sony's latest Spider-Man movie, with promotional material including dozens of different web-slingers from across the Multiverse.

And with rumors hinting that some of the biggest Spider-Men in history will pop up, including Tom Holland's MCU hero, expectations are rising to see some unexpected players.

Venom Character Rumored to Join Spider-Verse 2

Scooper Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon page that Peggy Lu's Mrs. Chen from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for a live-action cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While it's unclear how she'll play into the movie, Lu will bring Mrs. Chen back to the greater Marvel universe after appearing as a minor supporting character in both of Tom Hardy's Venom movies. Her character owned the convenience shop where Eddie Brock shopped, and she eventually served as a temporary host for Venom in a hilarious moment from Venom 2 when the symbiote and Eddie had broken up.

Will More Venom Characters Join Spider-Verse 2?

Mrs. Chen became one of the funniest and most entertaining characters in the first two Venom movies, particularly when she had to host Venom as the antihero expressed his anger at Eddie Brock over the duo's separation.

Seeing her come back will add a new level of entertainment and comedy to this sequel, particularly with her being a live-action character in a mostly animated film.

The big question now with Mrs. Chen reportedly involved is whether fans will see Eddie Brock himself come into play alongside so many animated Spider-Man Variants.

Should both Venom and Mrs. Chen appear in Spider-Verse 2, it would give them both a unique opportunity for interactions with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and potentially Tom Holland's own MCU Peter Parker.

But with no confirmation for characters from the Venom movies appearing in this animated sequel, fans will have to wait to find out more information while Sony finalizes the story for the follow-up to their biggest animated movie ever.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2.