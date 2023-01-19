Spider-Verse 2 Reveals New Poster with Even MORE Superheroes

A new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit the web, and it includes even more Marvel heroes than before.

After the runaway success that was Into the Spider-Verse, fans were practically begging for more the moment credits rolled on the first film. Thankfully, it didn't take long for Sony to announce a sequel.

So what new Spider-Variants will audiences be meeting? Well, there's Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman, Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Punk, Scarlet Spider, Cyborg Spider-Woman, Spider-Byte, and more.

However, for those who loved Spider-Man Noir, Nicholas Cage confirmed that fans won't be seeing him his time around.

Still, there are even more Spider-People to look forward to.

Spider-Verse Gets More Poster Details

In a new tweet, Sony Pictures unveiled a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse while also asking the world, "How many Spider-People can we fit in one movie?"

While the poster may look like the previous one, looks can be deceiving. This new image is larger, featuring more characters than before.

Additionally, it enhances some of the heroes from the older poster, such as the one below.

In this previous piece, Mary Jane's Spider-Woman's hair is duller, Spectacular Spider-Man's (on the right) red is far less vibrant, and there are fewer details on characters such as Spider-Wolf.

There's also Doppelganger, who is behind Ben Reily's Scarlet Spider and got improved detail as well with the new poster.

When it comes to those immediately around Miles, they've stayed fairly consistent.

How Sony Is Enhancing the Spider-Verse

Needless to say, there's nothing out of the ordinary going on here.

In a similar fashion to how trailers for live-action can change up their VFX work, this is the equivalent for the upcoming animated movie. After all, there are a ton of Spiders; it's probably no easy task to make everyone unique and detailed.

When it comes to the new Spider-People featured on the poster, most of the new ones are way off in the distance—making it next to impossible to truly identify them. Perhaps Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are hiding in plain sight?

But the big question is, will all of these Variants be important? The amount of characters on this poster is insane, and a good majority will likely only appear in the background of various shots—which can be seen in practice thanks to the most recent trailer.

With how many characters the filmmakers have at their disposal, this upcoming movie could easily have its own version of the Avengers: Endgame portal scene.

Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 22.