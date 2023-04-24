Spider-Verse 2: Official Posters for 6 Main Characters Released

The highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just got six new posters ahead of its June 2023 release.

Cinema Con is about to start up, and with it, fans should get excited for new announcements and footage for the sequel to an animated movie many claim to be one of the best ever.

At the very least, the world should brace itself for at least one final trailer. Hopefully, if the hypothetical teaser does materialize, it'll show more of the movie's big bad, The Spot.

While it isn't new footage, fans have spotted some new posters before Sony Picture's big panel for the event.

New Posters For Across the Spider-Verse

As first reported by Collider, Sony revealed six new character posters at CinemaCon for its upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

None other than Shameik Moore's Miles Morales gets a brand-new outfit for his next adventure.

Sony Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacey is back as the agile Spider-Woman.

Sony Pictures

Oscar Isaac joins the voice cast full time as Spider-Man 2099, who was first teased during the post credits tag on the first film.

Sony Pictures

Another Spider-Woman in Jessica Drew is entering the fray, voiced by Issa Rae.

Sony Pictures

Karan Soni is lending his talents as Spider-Man India another new Spider-Person Miles will come across.

Sony Pictures

Fan-favorite Spider-Punk gets the spotlight, with Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya lending his voice to the rock star.

Marvel

Lots of New Spider-People For Spider-Verse

As exciting as all of these new faces are, there is still a handful who will be appearing but didn't yet get a poster.

When it comes to new faces, Ben Reily's Scarlet Spider is confirmed to play a role in the upcoming sequel. A Cyborg Spider-Woman will also join the party at some point, not to mention the countless characters who got a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo.

There's at least one other returning face as well, with Peter B. Parker reuniting with the team alongside his daughter, Mayday Parker.

Then, of course, there's the villainous Spot, who's been mostly absent from marketing.

The big question is if those rumored cameos for Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire will make it into this sequel or the third entry, Beyond the Spider-Verse. Hopefully, they get at least a moment in one of the two—if not both.

Across the Spider-Verse releases in theaters worldwide on June 2.