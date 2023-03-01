Spider-Verse 2 Casts Fan-Favorite Deadpool Actor

Sony Pictures just revealed a big name from the Deadpool movies to the cast of this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set to continue the thrilling story from the original 2018 movie as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy take on a Multiverse’s worth of new challenges. They’ll be the two characters that this new story centers on, along with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, although the film will feature countless other Spider-Man Variants across the runtime.

The sequel will already bring Hailee Steinfeld back into play as Gwen Stacy, who also boasts a role in the MCU as Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

And with the revealed list of characters in this movie growing seemingly every week, a new name has taken the spotlight as a fan-favorite actor from elsewhere in the Marvel universe joins the fray.

Deadpool Star Joins Spider-Verse 2 Cast

One Take News reported that Karan Soni is set to play a voiceover role as Pavitr Prabhakar, better known as Spider-Man India, in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

20th Century Fox

Soni is best known for his role as the taxi driver Dopinder in the first two Deadpool movies.

Sony Pictures

While it's unclear what he will be specifically doing in Spider-Verse 2, he's expected to play a significant role in the upcoming sequel.

Deadpool Star Expands Marvel Resume in Spider-Verse 2

While fans wait anxiously to see if Karan Soni will return as Dopinder in Deadpool 3, seeing him take a role in Into the Spider-Verse 2 is certainly an exciting prospect.

Even more exciting is the fact that he's said to play a significant role alongside Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099, although specific details regarding his role are still unknown.

Soni becomes just the latest huge name to join the cast of this major Sony Pictures sequel, especially as rumors pick up surrounding potential appearances by other Marvel stars like Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

For the time being, Soni's specific role in the movie will remain under wraps, especially with only a few months remaining until the animated summer blockbuster hits the big screen. But with Spider-Man India becoming just the latest Spider-Man Variant to take his place in this massively expansive adventure, the doors are open to wildly exciting new plot points in the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2.