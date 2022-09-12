Spider-Verse 2 Reveals Official Merch for 6 Main Characters (Photos)

Next summer, Sony Pictures is set to return to the animated world with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to one of the most revered animated movies in history, 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Although fans will have to wait longer than they initially expected thanks to the movie and its sequel both being delayed, Across the Spider-Verse has an entire Multiverse's worth of exciting material to tackle when it makes its way to the big screen.

This sequel has an incredible cast of characters set to make their presence felt as Miles Morales finally moves into other worlds outside of his own Earth with Gwen Stacy.

What exactly the story will hold is a complete mystery, promo material for the show has started to tease what's on the way, including the first full trailer that released at the end of last year. Now, with nearly nine months still remaining until Spider-Verse 2 releases, a new set of leaked images has provided a look at the sextet of heroes that will feature most prominently in the story.

6 Spider-Verse 2 Characters Featured in New Art

Reddit user u/SuperMTitan shared three new images of puzzles promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which show new looks at six of the movie's main characters.

Front and center are Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, the leading duo that first shone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The two are wearing the same costumes that they donned in the original movie.

Sony Pictures

Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 flies into battle next to this movie's iteration of Ben Reilly, also known as the Scarlet Spider.

Sony Pictures

The final image features the massive and powerful Cyborg Spider-Woman next to Spider-Punk, a fan-favorite Spider-Man Variant that will debut in Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

Leading Cast of Spider-Verse 3 Shines in Promo Material

Over the last few weeks, action figures and leaked images have provided excellent looks at some of the Spider-Verse sequel's biggest characters, which will help expand this universe far beyond what was seen in Into the Spider-Verse. And now, these three puzzles only further confirm who fans will have to pay the most attention to as this new movie hits theaters next summer.

Miles, Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 featured heavily in the movie's first trailer, which wasn't a big surprise considering how Oscar Isaac's hero made an exciting cameo in Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene from 2018. And while there has been no footage yet of Cyborg Spider-Woman, Ben Reilly, or Spider-Punk, they should have plenty of time to shine in the same way that Spider-Noir, Peni Parker, and Spider-Ham did in the original film.

As 2022 comes to an end, this kind of promo material should show up more frequently in the coming months as Sony looks to take the spotlight in the animated realm once again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.