Spider-Verse 2 Merch Spoils First Look at Peter Parker Clone (Photos)

In summer 2023, Spidey fans will finally get to dive back into the animated world with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s immensely successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That first movie threw a young Miles Morales into a world with half a dozen wild Spider-Man Variants, and the sequel is expected to take that character count to insane levels.

When the film was first announced at CinemaCon 2022, Across the Spider-Verse was said to have nearly 250 characters involved, expanding the Multiverse in ways that never seemed possible before. This was only teased in the movie’s first trailer as Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 furiously went after Miles, and fans are ecstatic to see just how far the limits will be pushed.

Merchandising for the sequel has already teased some of the more wild variations on the web-slinger, including a cyborg Spider-Woman that should leave her mark on the movie's central heroes. Now, thanks to another piece of new merch, fans have a look at one of the most thrilling versions of Spider-Man from the comics that will be in this sequel - the Scarlet Spider

Scarlet Spider Revealed in Spider-Verse 2 Merch

Courtesy of Twitter user @haileestan2007, fans have the first official look at the Scarlet Spider from Sony Pictures Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Scarlet Spider, aka Ben Reilly, is a clone of Peter Parker who was created by the villainous Jackal to torment the hero, only for him to develop his own superhero identity years later.

The image comes from a game of Trouble that features a Spider-Verse movie theme, featuring a look at this movie's take on Ben Reilly. This is one of the new versions of Spider-Man that will take the spotlight alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in the animated sequel.

Twitter

The Scarlet Spider costume shines from a close-up look, with this movie's take on the bright white eyes making the mask look as impressive as it does in the comics.

Twitter

Below is a comparison shot of the Scarlet Spider from the comics, who boasts a sleeveless blue sweater over a bright red bodysuit for his costume. This Spider mask comes with prominent white eyes, although there is no webbing present in this look.

Marvel Comics

Peter Parker Clone Joins Spider-Madness

Initially created by a supervillain known as the Jackal, the clone version of Peter Parker eventually became allies with the original Peter as the two fought crime in New York throughout their run in the comics. And now that the Spider-Verse is expanding to such vast lengths, it only makes sense to throw in a character as wild as a clone alongside other Peter Parkers and Miles Morales.

While this merchandise confirms that the Scarlet Spider will be involved with Across the Spider-Verse in some form, his specific place in the story isn't known just yet. Considering that fans are seeing him in promo material, it seems to indicate that he'll be an important player as Miles and Gwen travel through the Multiverse on their next adventure together.

Whether fans get to see Ben Reilly's origin story in this sequel is unknown, especially since this is the first piece of promo material that's included his imagery. No matter how it plays out, he'll be an exciting new piece of the puzzle as Across the Spider-Verse travels to new worlds and brings in never-before-seen heroes and villains from the comics onto the big screen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.