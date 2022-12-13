First Look at Oscar Isaac's Spider-Verse 2 Hero Unmasked

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's marketing is ramping up as Sony Pictures released new footage to drum up hype for the animated Spider-Man sequel.

Across the Spider-Verse, or Spider-Verse 2, is poised to feature countless Spider-Man-related characters as the sequel travels deep into the Multiverse. The upcoming Spidey flick is set to reunite Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy for an alternate universe-throttling adventure as they defend various universes from the Spot.

Joining the pair are new and returning heroes, such as Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, and Spider-Punk, played by Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya.

The exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but its new trailer may shed some light on what the sequel will be about and the scale of its stellar ensemble.

Spider-Verse 2 Trailer Highlights Miles, Gwen & More

Sony Pictures officially released the second new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse, showcasing fresh footage of Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen, and more.

The trailer is filled with thrilling action scenes with a pep talk from Miles' mom in the background.

A plethora of Spider-Men from different parts of the Multiverse can also be seen, even including the web-slinger from the Spider-Man Playstation video game:

Marvel

It also featured the first look at an unmasked Spider-Verse 2 hero, Miguel O'Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac.

Marvel

Issa Rae's Spider-Woman is also part of the team, but she appears to be fighting another Spider-Man, potentially teasing an antagonistic turn:

Marvel

A rogue Spider-Man is fighting all the other Spider-Men in this intriguing new look at Spider-Verse 2:

Marvel

Watch the new trailer below:

What is the Goal of Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene confirmed the arrival of Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, with the footage showing the Spider-Verse hero monitoring the situation from the first movie while also engaging in multiversal traveling.

However, it is unknown what the exact goal of Spider-Man 2099 is aside from past descriptions of the character.

Spider-Verse 2 producer Phil Lord confirmed that Miguel O'Hara is the "leader of a band of fighters" trying to clean up the consequences of the collider explosion at the end of Spider-Verse 1. Isaac previously pointed out that O'Hara "doesn't have a sense of humor" as he is a "very serious" iteration of the web-slinger.

Across the Spider-Verse's first teaser revealed that Spider-Man 2099 is fighting Miles Morales as the pair falls into a different dimension.

The sequel may include Miles' dad being kiled, as evidenced by the emotional pep talk that his mom gives him throughout the trailer. As a result, Miles could use O'Hara's device to travel to a world where his dad is alive, thus leading to the eventful clash.

Whatever the case, a team-up between the two heroes is inevitable as the Spot appears to be lurking in the shadows and waiting to strike.

Fans will find out when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on June 2, 2023.