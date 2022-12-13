First Look at Marvel's PS4 Spider-Man In Spider-Verse 2 (Photos)

Spider-Man from the PlayStation universe has officially crossed over into film thanks to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The first Spider-Man video game in the PlayStation universe was released in 2018 and was met with excellent critical and player reception, with many claiming it to be one of the best web-slinging stories across any medium on the PS4.

The character appeared again in the game's sequel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but was absent for a good portion of the story.

His next adventure will be alongside Miles in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, where the two will have to deal with Kraven the Hunter and Venom, but the game currently has no release date.

While this version of Spider-Man has become incredibly popular in the gaming world, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed he will be venturing out into a different universe.

PlayStation Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse

Sony officially released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The footage included characters from the first film, Into the Spider-Verse such as Shameik Moore's Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen, but it also showcased some new characters as well.

One of those new characters is Spider-Man from the PlayStation video games, who appears in the games Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony Pictures

He can be seen in-suit talking to another Spider-Man, possibly giving some web-slinging advice.

Sony Pictures

While this marks the first time that the actual character has made an appearance outside of video games, the Spider-Man suit that Peter wears in both games can be seen in the background of a shot in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This version of the character is known for having a white symbol across his chest that spreads all the way to the sides of the suit, as well as some white on the forearms and the back of the hands.

Marvel's Spider-Man

New Opportunities for PlayStation Spider-Men

In a film like Across the Spider-Verse, any and all versions of Spider-Man have the possibility to make an appearance. Rumors have swirled since the sequel's announcement that even Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker or Tom Holland's MCU adaptation of the character could even show up.

Insomniac's PlayStation Spider-Man doesn't have a groundbreaking moment in the new trailer, so it is unclear whether he will just be a fun cameo or actually interact with Moore's Miles at some point.

Even if his appearance is just limited to one shot in the movie, this still opens up the possibilities for future crossovers and/or the characters from the video game universe appearing in other mediums.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023.