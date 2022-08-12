Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: 5 Reasons You Should Revisit It on PC

Spider-Man is back in the headlines, and no, this time it has nothing to do with Tom Holland’s on-screen escapades as Marvel’s wall-crawler. Insomniac’s stellar Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has hit PCs across the world with a port from developer Nixxes Software. The title allows a whole new batch of gamers to jump into one of the best superhero video games of all time.

Spider-Man originally dropped back in 2018 on PS4, telling the story of a mid-20s Peter Parker as he watches one of his mentors descend into comic-book villainy. The title was greeted with glowing reviews upon its initial release with its amazing Spidey story and adrenaline-fueled locomotion being its two biggest points of praise.

Now, after nearly four years, the game has hit PC storefronts as Sony continues its effort of getting some of its best PlayStation exclusives on the platform. So. with Spider-Man 2 on the horizon, there is no better time to jump back into Insomniac’s first Marvel epic or experience this web-slinging story for the very first time.

Here are the best reasons to play Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC.

It’s the Complete Package

One of the biggest selling points for Spider-Man’s PC port is the fact that everything is there in one package! After the initial launch of Insomniac’s Spidey title, the studio released a handful of new additive suits that came for free, as well as three paid DLC stories that tie directly into the greater narrative leading into Spider-Man: Miles Morales and eventually Spider-Man 2.

Well, similarly to Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5, all that is packed in on PC. Along with all the other enhancements that come with playing on a computer, this is the full game, with all the additional suits and DLC in one super-powered bundle.

The Improved Tech

Yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man was impressive on consoles, but the PC takes it up a level. Obviously, this is going to vary depending on the power of the computer, but for those who are running higher-end components in their setup, Spider-Man is a feast for the eyes. There is plenty to ogle at here, with DLSS and improved ray tracing adding a shocking level of detail.

When turning the game up to its highest settings the shadows and lighting pop and the textures on things like the worn New York street look almost photorealistic. Also, the ray-traced reflections and minute detail on Spidey’s collection of costumes will have gamers doing their best Daily Bugle impression in the game’s very capable Photo Mode.

Amazing Frame Rates

If playing on a monitor that allows for high refresh rates, the locomotion of swinging through New York as Spidey feels better than it ever has. When pushed to the limit, Spider-Man can run at a solid 120 FPS or more after fiddling with the graphics settings a bit. And it is not just the swinging that feels better with improved frame rates, Spider-Man’s fluid combat system also gets a bump.

Dodging, punching, and webbing opponents felt good back in 2018. In 2022, on a modern computer, it sings, with everything running smoother than butter. It almost feels like Spider-Man was meant to move this smoothly, and it is going to be hard to go back to anything inferior after seeing this.

Mods, Mods, and more Mods

As is the case with any blockbuster title on PC, the modding community will be one of the best reasons to pick up Spider-Man on the platform. Modders have already had a field day with PlayStation titles like God of War and Death Stranding, so one can only imagine what they will come up with when they get their hands on Marvel’s wall-crawler.

Whether it is new quest lines, potential multiplayer, or any suit a Spidey fan could imagine, the modding community is likely to come up with it. And for gamers with the know-how to take advantage of these fan-made additions, there will be plenty to play with long after they roll credits on this super-powered port.

Reexperience the Best Spider-Man Story of All Time

And of course, the biggest reason to try Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC is to reexperience what many consider one of the best Spider-Man stories of all time. Insomniac showed back in 2018 that they get Spider-Man better than just about anyone else. This was a love letter to a character so many have fallen in love with over the past 60 years.

The web this epic spins is one that is so quintessentially Spider-Man. And it did so while also crafting a new, unique take on the world of Peter Parker. For gamers jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man for the first time, they are in for a treat. And for those who are looking for an excuse to dive back in, there is no better way.

Back on the Spider-Man Bandwagon

For those frothing at the mouth for more interactive superhero action, there are few places better to do it than with Insomniac’s Spider-Man. As gamers inch ever closer to the title's sequel (due out next year), and wait with bated breath for any info on Tom Holland’s next big screen adventure in the red and blue, Marvel’s Spider-Man offers up a great way to satiate that hunger for the time being.

Yes, this game is nearly four years old, but looking at it running on PC, one would have no idea. With Spider-Man Remastered on PC, Sony opened the door for yet another group of fans to fall in love with this version of the webhead, who - after seeing the light that is this game - will hopefully be there on day one for Spider-Man 2.