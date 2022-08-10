Disney Wants You to Watch These 11 Spider-Man Movies & Shows

When people think of Marvel, the first character that comes to their minds might be Captain America or Iron Man, but more often than not, they jump right to Peter Parker aka, Spider-Man. Peter has long been Marvel's golden goose and one of their most enduringly popular (and marketable) characters. There just seems to be something relatable about a guy who will do whatever it takes to help others, even at great personal cost.

Spidey first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics sixty years ago, in 1962. And he's been capturing the hearts and minds of fans ever since. Naturally, the Wall-Crawler has had all sorts of other adventures outside of the comics, on the big and small screen. These include movies that have made more than a billion dollars a piece at the box office.

Whether one loves Tom Holland's take on the character or grew up with Tobey Maguire's, the Spider-Man character has something to offer for everyone.

Disney Offers Commemorative List of Spidey Suggestions

Disney's official fan club website, D23.com, has laid out a list of Spider-Man-focused recommendations that are available for viewing on either Disney+ or Hulu in celebration of the Web-Slinger's 60-year anniversary. Check out what they've suggested below:

1.) Spider-Man: The Series (1994-1997)

Marvel

Children of the 90s rejoice, as what many consider to be the definitive Spider-Man cartoon can be streamed in its entirety on Disney+. The show stars Christopher Daniel Barnes as the web-headed hero and the cast even includes acting legend Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show as the irascible J. Jonah Jameson.

2.) Spider-Man (2002)

Sony

The character finally made the leap to the silver screen in the original live-action Spider-Man movie, starring who else but Tobey Maguire as the OG Peter Parker. The film also starred Kirsten Dunst and Willem Dafoe as Mary Jane Watson and Norman Osborn respectively. It was so successful that it spawned two sequels and legions of die-hard fans.

3.) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sony

Maguire returns as the Web-Slinger with this pulse-pounding sequel, which sees Peter living on his own in NYC, grappling with rogue metal-appendaged scientists, pizza deliveries, and back injuries.

4.) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Sony

While initially, upon release, this film was maligned by critics and fans alike, views on it have since softened. The story looks to answer the question, "Can Peter Parker have it all?" Well, maybe, considering he and MJ nearly end their romance due to the influence of a sinister alien symbiote. Thomas Haden Church and Topher Grace also star as villains.

5.) Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2016)

Marvel

Another animated series, one not as popular as the 1990s incarnation. It's decidedly irreverent in tone and teams Peter up with other teen superheroes such as White Tiger and Iron Fist.

6.) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Sony

Andrew Garfield takes the reins in this sequel to the 2012 film, The Amazing Spider-Man, which is, in itself, a reboot of the live-action film franchise. Spider-Man does battle with not only Jamie Foxx's Electro, but also the Green Goblin and the Rhino.

7.) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Marvel

Another live-action reboot, but this time, the character and his world are firmly enmeshed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland follows up his smash hit appearance in Captain America: Civil War in this film, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark serves as his mentor.

8.) Marvel's Spider-Man (2017-2020)

Marvel

Perhaps the least-popular animated entry on this list features Robbie Daymond on voice acting duties for the Webhead. It ran for three seasons on Disney XD.

9.) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony

The first major Spider-Man motion picture to star Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker took the world by storm in late 2018. Featuring frenetic action, well-rounded characters, and innovative visuals, the movie did well enough to spawn two sequels which are now in development.

10.) Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel

"Spider-Man's real name is Peter Parker!" Pete's secret identity is outed by Mysterio in the closing seconds of the film, setting him up for a boatload of trouble in the 2021 follow-up.

11.) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel

The capper to Marvel Studios and Sony's first MCU Spider-Trilogy features not one, not two but three Spider-Men as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return to team up with Holland through multiversal shenanigans.

Whatever a Spider Can!

Spider-Man is perennial. The character has been in so many things over the last sixty years. Comic books, animated series, and live-action movies. There was even a short-lived theatrical stage show that Marvel would definitely like people to forget about.

Another movie starring Tom Holland is in development although no release date has been announced and production has not yet begun. But that won't stop the character's extremely populous fanbase from speculating, theorizing, and champing at the bit for Spider-Man 4.

The new film will pick up with Parker in a unique position with no one remembering who he is after Dr. Strange cast a spell to that effect to halt the Multiverse from imploding.

None of the live-action Spider-Man movies are available to stream on Disney+ but will be added to the platform once other current streaming deals expire.