Chris Evans’ Forgotten Avengers: Endgame Suit Receives Hot Toys Figure

Although the MCU's Steve Rogers is gone (at least for now) fans remember Chris Evans's performance quite fondly. After all, he played the character at least once a year for nine consecutive years. The mantle and shield of Captain America have been passed to Sam Wilson (as seen in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) but Steve lives on in the hearts and minds of fans.

In his last performance to date, Avengers: Endgame, Rogers rallied what was left of the team to go apprehend Thanos on a planet known as The Garden. It was during this sequence that Steve, likely without a Captain America suit that was in good condition, opted to don the navy blue stealth suit that he wore in the fan-favorite movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

China-based toy company Hot Toys has been producing high-end 1/6 scale figures of popular MCU characters for well over a decade, and figures of Captain America are obviously no exception. So for their latest release, the toymaker has dug into the past a bit.

Hot Toys Releases Stealth Suit Captain America

Hot Toys took to social media to unveil a new figure offering: Captain America in his blue and silver suit from Avengers: Endgame. Some fans might recall this look from the movie's prologue scenes set before the five-year Blip, but when most think of Cap in Endgame, they think of his final battle costume.

The company previously released a figure of Cap in this suit back when Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released, but this item features several advancements and upgrades over the previous incarnation. Check out the photos below:

Hot Toys

The figure comes complete with a die-cast metal shield.

Hot Toys

He also comes with a post-Snap Infinity Gauntlet with all the stones gone.

Hot Toys

Cap has over twenty points of articulation.

Hot Toys

He also comes with swappable mouthplates for different facial expressions.

Hot Toys

A breakdown of everything the figure is packed with:

Hot Toys

And finally, a screencap of Steve as he appeared in the movie with this suit on.

Marvel Studios

Hot Toys' Ever-Expanding MCU Lineup

The above Cap figure doesn't even begin to scratch the surface when it comes to the MCU characters that Hot Toys has released over the years. And of course, while they'll sometimes do a lesser-known character, the company obviously gravitates towards what sells; popular heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man.

Hot Toys is also somewhat notorious for not completing teams with their figures. For instance: They still haven't made Mantis from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. And fans begged Hot Toys for years to complete their live-action Justice League roster with Cyborg. They eventually caved on that matter and the figure is available now.

Still, Hot Toys' sense of quality and attention to detail is often second to none, which would explain the always-hefty price point at which these figures retail for!

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame can be streamed on Disney+ and is available for purchase in a variety of physical and digital formats.