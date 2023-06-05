How to Watch All Spider-Man Movies In Order

With the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, here is how to watch every Spider-Man movie in order.

Marvel's iconic wall-crawler has had quite the history on the big screen, with eight mainline live-action films, a couple of animated adventures across the Multiverse, and even a cinematic universe focused specifically on his villains.

However, looking to take in every web-headed big-screen adventure can be a tall task, with streaming right here, there, and everywhere. A number of Spidey films are available to stream in one place (recently coming to Disney+), but it can be a bit of a grab bag for the rest of them.

Every Spider-Man Movie In Order

1.) Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Release Date: May 3, 2002

Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker kicked off a generation of web-slinging filmmaking back in 2002 under the watchful eye of director Sam Raimi. Maguire's awkward New York teen was granted a great power (and the great responsibility along with it) after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Taking on the villainous Green Goblin (played by Willem Dafoe), Peter must grapple with the consequences of balancing the life of a high school senior and a super-powered savior for the first time.

Spider-Man is available to stream now on Disney+.

2.) Spider-Man 2

Sony Pictures

Release Date: June 30, 2004

Taking place two years after the original film, Spider-Man 2 catches up with, now college student, Peter Parker. Peter goes up against one of his mentors Dr. Otto Octavious (aka Doctor Octopus), as one of his experiments goes awry, leaving him with four mechanical arms attached to his back. Complicating matters Peter's Spider-Man powers begin to fade, the women he loves get engaged to someone else, and his best friend wants Spidey dead.

Spider-Man 2 can be streamed on Disney+.

3.) Spider-Man 3

Sony Pictures

Release Date: May 4, 2007

Ending Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi's Spidey trilogy is Spider-Man 3. Adapting the popular black suit storyline for the big screen, Peter is pushed to the edge after coming in contact with an alien symbiote that amplifies all the worst parts of a person's personality. Maguire's wall-crawling hero faces off against a number of villains including Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman, Topher Grace's Eddie Brock/Venom, and James Franco's friend-turned-enemy Harry Osborn.

Spider-Man 3 is available to stream on Disney+.

4.) The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Release Date: July 3, 2012

The Amazing Spider-Man picked up back at the beginning, this time telling a different take on the Spider-Man origins and starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as his classic comic love interest Gwen Stacy. Garfield's high-school superhero experiences his first swings as the iconic hero, falling in love and taking down the dastardly Lizard while he is at it.

The Amazing Spider-Man is available now on Disney+.

5.) The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Sony Pictures

Release Date: May 2, 2014

Struggling to maintain his relationships with his girlfriend Gwen and his Aunt May, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tackles the true consequences of living a dual life. After the re-emergence of his long-lost friend, Harry Osborn (played by Dane DeHaan), Garfield's Peter comes to grips with his past while also trying to keep those he loves safe from threats like Jamie Foxx's Electro and the mysterious Green Goblin.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 can be found on Starz and DirecTV.

6.) Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 6, 2016

After years of waiting, Captain America: Civil War finally sees Marvel's web-head swing his way into the MCU. Catching the eye of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is recruited to fight at Stark's side in a battle within the Avengers over the controversial superhero governing Sokovia Accords.

Captain America: Civil War can be streamed on Disney+.

7.) Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 7, 2017

Now firmly planted in the MCU, Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, this time in his first solo movie from Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Balancing the life of being one of the brightest students at Midtown School of Science and Technology and a superhero under the mentorship of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Holland's Spidey gets a taste of his super-powered life bleeding into his every day one thanks to the villainous Vulture (played by Michael Keaton).

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to stream now on Disney+.

8.) Venom

Sony Pictures

Release Date: October 5, 2018

Venom sees Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) a tenacious investigative journalist get intertwined with the hostile symbiote, Venom. The titular anti-hero is forced to acclimatize to being the host of the malevolent alien as he uncovers a conspiracy at the Life Foundation headed up by Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake.

Venom can be streamed on Disney+.

9.) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Release Date: December 14, 2018

Marking Miles Morales' big-screen debut is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This animated epic follows Miles (played by Shameik Moore) as he comes face-to-face with a number of Spider-people from across the Multiverse, including Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen and Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker. Into the Spider-Verse shows audiences that "anyone can wear the mask," introducing the world to a whole new cinematic Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on FuboTV, FX Now, DirecTV, and Sling.

10.) Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Release Date: April 27, 2018

In a battle for the entire universe, Tom Holland's Spider-Man joins his first full-fledged Avengers film in Avengers: Infinity War. Helping the likes of Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Holland's teenage wall-crawler takes on Thanos the Mad Titan, who is hell-bent on collecting the Infinity Stones and snapping away half the universe.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is available to stream now on Disney+.

11.) Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Aftering being snapped away as a part of Infinity War, Tom Holland's Peter makes his triumphant return in Avengers: Endgame, joining in on the battle against Thanos. This comes after the Avengers complete their Time Heist to collect the Infinity Stones for themselves and hopefully bring back everyone who was taken out in the closing moments of the previous movie.

Avengers: Endgame can be found on Disney+.

12.) Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 2, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home catches Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the wake of the death of his mentor, Iron Man. In an attempt to escape his hero responsibilities and just live out his teenage life alongside his friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), Peter hops on a school trip to Europe. However, it doesn't take long for trouble to find him, with the Elementals and a new mysterious foe known as Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) making themselves known on Peter's summer vacation.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available to stream on Starz and DirecTV.

13.) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sony Pictures

Release Date: October 1, 2021

After being teased in Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees the murderous Symbiote, Carnage, fully unleashed, latching itself to serial killer Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson). Still struggling with being the host of Venom, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock has to put his differences aside to take on the blood-thirsty Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be streamed on Starz and DirecTV.

14.) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a little more than just another Spider-Man movie, it is a celebration of nearly 20 years of big-screen adventures for the character. The film brings together Tom Holland's, Andrew Garfield's, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men to take on a band of villains from Spidey movies' past, showing Holland's MCU version of the hero what it really means to be a hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream now on Starz and DirecTV.

15.) Morbius

Sony Pictures

Release Date: April 1, 2022

IT'S MORBIN' TIME! Morbius takes place in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, following the dangerously ill doctor Michael Morbius played by Jared Leto, as - in an attempt to cure his rare blood disease - he gives himself the powers of a vampire. While at first, it seems to be a resounding success, things get out of hand quickly as a dark power rises from within.

Morbius is currently unavailable to stream anywhere but was previously on Netflix.

16.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Release Date: June 2, 2023

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales take on a whole new Multiversal challenge, encountering a whole society of Spider-people. However, tensions rise over how to deal with a new threat in the Multiverse, and Miles is pitted against the rest of the Spider Society.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters now.