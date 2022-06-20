PS5's Spider-Man 2 Recruits Avengers: Endgame Talent

The video game industry has long been trying to pull the biggest superheroes into gaming. After all, the two are clearly a perfect fit. As a whole, these games tend to be hit-or-miss as the industry struggles to adapt these heroes as successfully as film productions like the MCU, but that's not to say there aren't major success stories like the Batman: Arkham franchise and Insomniac Games' Spider-Man.

Having suffered a lull for a number of years, superhero games are coming back in a big way over the coming years between Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Midnight Suns, and more. These titles come from developers across the industry, but Sony's first-party Insomniac Games is taking a particularly strong stake in the Marvel world with Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine.

Insomniac Games developed what many consider to be the definitive Spider-Man gaming experience for PlayStation consoles in 2018. Things have only gotten bigger since then with a Miles Morales spin-off, a PS5 remaster of the original title, a recent jump to PC, as well as having both Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine currently in development.

With Spider-Man 2 having been promised to not only feature Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom but also to arrive next year in 2023, anticipation has been high since the sequel was made official at the 2021 PlayStation showcase in September. While the wait continues for major updates, an MCU veteran has joined the project.

PS5's Spider-Man 2 Recruits MCU Concept Artist

Insomniac Games

VGC News revealed Insomniac Games has recruited freelance concept artist Davison Carvalho to serve as the art director on the upcoming PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2. Carvalho previously served as a concept artist on MCU projects such as Thor: Ragnarok, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and more.

The concept artist-turned-art director appears to be replacing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Grant Hollis and Gavin Goulden - whose LinkedIn profiles indicate they are now working on Insomniac Games' Wolverine.

Art directors are involved at all stages of game development as they work with artistic staff to coordinate the visual design of the title, from designing concepts to the final stages of production.

When Will Spider-Man 2 News Arrive?

Nine months have now passed since Insomniac Games revealed Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine to the world at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase. The developer has not yet offered any further updates on either title, but the Spider-Man sequel still appears to be slated for release next year.

With Insomniac hard at work on two Marvel productions at the same time, news on Wolverine ought to remain scarce until after Spider-Man 2 has come and gone. It should be noted that Miles Morales, the latest Marvel outing to come from the publisher, was only revealed five months before release, so things may remain quiet until next year.

Although things were slightly different for Miles Morales, as the spin-off was developed as a smaller launch exclusive for the PS5, while Spider-Man 2 will be a full-blown sequel. Whenever Sony holds its next major showcase, which last year fell in September, fans should expect at least a taste of what's to come in the follow-up.

In terms of a release window, there's no telling how far into 2023 fans should expect to be kept waiting for Spider-Man 2. However, both of Insomniac's previous superhero titles dropped in the fall, indicating later next year may be a more realistic prediction.

Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PS5 in 2023; Wolverine will follow at an as-yet-unknown date.