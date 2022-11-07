Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya Joins 2023 Marvel Movie In New Role

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already has a growing cast of Spider-Men from a different universe, but it seems that Marvel has added another stellar actor from Black Panther to the sequel.

Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya Joins Spider-Verse 2

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk.

Marvel Studios

Kaluuya joins an all-star cast that includes returning actors Oscar Isaac, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore as Miles Morales.

In Marvel Comics, Hobie Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his universe.

Marvel

Official Spider-Verse 2 merchandise has already spoiled Spider-Punk's appearance.

