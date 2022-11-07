Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya Joins 2023 Marvel Movie In New Role

Daniel Kaluuya marvel
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already has a growing cast of Spider-Men from a different universe, but it seems that Marvel has added another stellar actor from Black Panther to the sequel.  

Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya Joins Spider-Verse 2

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. 

Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Black Panther
Marvel Studios

Kaluuya joins an all-star cast that includes returning actors Oscar Isaac, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. 

In Marvel Comics, Hobie Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his universe. 

Spider-Punk
Marvel

Official Spider-Verse 2 merchandise has already spoiled Spider-Punk's appearance.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Eternals 2: Sequel ‘Announcement’ from Patton Oswalt Gets Debunked
First Poster for Shazam 2 Released by Warner Bros.
Watch 5 Minutes of Black Panther 2 Now Online (Every Clip Released)
Loki’s Miss Minutes Almost Looked WAY Different In Season 1 (Photos)

TRENDING

Hulk's Son Skaar's AGE in the MCU Gets Confirmed
Black Panther 2 Post-Credits: How Avengers: Endgame Influenced Special Scene Decision
Eternals Star Addresses His Marvel Future Following MCU Return Announcement
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Cast: 16 Actors & Characters Confirmed to Appear
MCU Director Confirms Newest Villain Is as Strong as Chris Hemsworth's Thor