All 10 MCU Actors Featured In Spider-Verse 2

MCU actors from all across Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga took on various roles in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While largely avoiding any MCU connections in the original Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Verse 2 included a number of nods to Marvel Studio's core timeline, including to the MCU's own Spider-Verse moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And after Sony used those Spider-Verse ties to help promote this thrilling new animated outing, it was no surprise to find out that a few major stars crossed universes and utilized their voice talents for the Spider-Man story.

MCU Actors Take Over in Spider-Verse 2

Below are the 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe actors that had speaking roles in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

1.) Hailee Steinfeld

Marvel

Taking on a nearly co-starring role alongside Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld reprised her role as Gwen Stacy as she embarked on another wild Multiversal adventure bringing Spider-Woman to life.

She also made her MCU debut in 2021 as she became Marvel Studios' Kate Bishop, starring in Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner on Disney+, although she's waiting to find out where she'll return in future projects.

2.) Brian Tyree Henry

Marvel

Spider-Verse 2 brought back Brian Tyree Henry for his role as Officer Jefferson Morales, Miles' father, as the police officer developed his relationship with both his son and the new Spider-Man.

Henry also took on his first MCU project with a role in Phase 4's Eternals, in which he played the team's technological expert, Phastos, with the chance to continue playing the role again in the coming years.

3.) Oscar Isaac

Marvel

Spider-Verse 2 brought one of the most intense versions of Spider-Man in history with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, reprising his role after his cameo in the first movie's post-credits scene.

Isaac officially joined the MCU when he played Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and more in 2022's Moon Knight, although there are no official signs pointing to when the show's second season will bring the Marvel veteran back.

4.) Daniel Kaluuya

Marvel

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya brought some punk rock to Spider-Verse 2 with his role as the British Spider-Man Variant known as Spider-Punk, who served as a semi-love interest for Gwen Stacy throughout the sequel.

Kaluuya also played one of the Black Panther's trusted advisors and the leader of the Border Tribe, W'Kabi, in 2018's Black Panther, although he was only referenced for a moment in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

5.) Karan Soni

Marvel

Spider-Man India took on a key leading role in Spider-Verse 2, with fan-favorite actor Karan Soni playing the part of Pavitr Prabhakar as Miles and Gwen explored the Multiverse.

The Multiverse will also give Soni his first MCU appearance in 2024's Deadpool 3, where he will reprise his role as the taxi driver Dopinder from the first two Deadpool movies as the franchise is integrated into Marvel Studios' story.

6.) Shea Wingham

Marvel

Gwen Stacy's backstory saw a major expansion in this sequel as fans got a look at her relationship with her father, Captain Stacy, who was voiced in this film by Shea Wingham.

Wingham had his own moment of MCU shine in Season 1 of ABC's Agent Carter, in which he played SSR director Roger Dooley before the character was killed off at the end of Season 1.

7.) J.K. Simmons

Marvel

For more than two decades, nearly every version of J. Jonah Jameson has featured a portrayal by J.K. Simmons, which came through once again in a couple of short newsreels from Across the Spider-Verse.

Simmons brought Jameson to live in Sam Raimi's 2000s Spider-Man trilogy before taking a cameo role in the post-credits scene from 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, continuing into a bigger role for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home as well.

8.) Donald Glover

Marvel

Donald Glover made history for the Spider-Verse franchise by appearing as the first live-action character in the almost completely animated franchise, taking a cameo appearance as a Multiversal Aaron Davis, better known as the Prowler.

This is actually the second time he's embodied Aaron Davis after playing a minor role as the same character in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming for the MCU, although it's still unknown if they are the same Variant.

9.) Kathryn Hahn

Marvel

After becoming the main villain in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, Kathryn Hahn made a quick return as Olivia Octavius/Doc Ock as the Multiverse expanded in Spider-Verse 2.

Following her animated debut, Hahn became an instant fan-favorite in the MCU as Agatha Harkness, playing the main villain in Phase 4's first project, WandaVision, before leading the way in the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

10.) Ayo Edebiri

FX

To kick off Spider-Verse 2, Gwen Stacy showed off her musical prowess as the drummer of a band called the MaryJanes, which features Ayo Edebiri as Glory.

Edebiri will also join the MCU next year in Phase 5's Thunderbolts, although her specific role hasn't been announced yet.

Honorable Mentions

Listed below are a few honorable mentions who were all included in Spider-Verse 2 through archival footage and/or audio.

Alfred Molina

Marvel

Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius was used in a quick voiceover cameo after making his MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, serving as one of the five villains that crossed over between universes.

Tobey Maguire

Marvel

After his internet-shattering return in No Way Home, Tobey Maguire got a quick moment to shine in Spider-Verse 2 with a flashback scene showing the moment he saw his Uncle Ben die on the sidewalk in 2002's Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield

Marvel

MCU newcomer Andrew Garfield got even more screentime than Maguire in Spider-Verse 2, with his Uncle Ben death scene being used along with the moment he watched Gwen's father, Captain Stacy, die in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

Josh Keaton

Marvel

Josh Keaton returned as the web-slinger from The Spectacular Spider-Man in this new sequel, which followed Keaton's MCU debut as the voice of Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios' What If...?.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.