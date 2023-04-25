Spider-Verse 2 Cast Comments on Tobey & Andrew's Potential Cameos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lead stars addressed if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men will cameo in the animated sequel.

As Spider-Verse 2's theatrical release inches closer, talks about potential cameos are starting to gain steam. In fact, rumors started swirling about possibly incorporating Tobey and Andrew's web-slingers in the upcoming sequel.

Moreover, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller played coy when asked about the possibility of seeing Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man alongside Tobey and Andrew in the sequel, noting that "anything is possible in the Multiverse."

Will Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Appear in Spider-Verse 2?

In an interview with Extra TV after Sony Pictures' panel at this year's CinemaCon, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae talked about potential cameos in the upcoming sequel.

When Extra pointed out that Spider-Verse 2 co-director Kemp Powers mentioned that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men "are all making cameos" in the film, the cast played coy about the matter, with Rae claiming that the interviewer is really "going for it:"

Extra: "I talked to Kemp [Powers] and he said that Tom and Andrew and Tobey are all making cameos." Rae: "Wow, look at you. You’re going for it." Steinfeld & Moore: [Laughs]

Extra then pressed the trio if they have any comments about possible cameos in the movie. Moore then jokingly made a rundown of the sequel's already-confirmed cast.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld promised that "there [are] some treats" for fans in Spider-Verse 2, hinting that there are indeed surprise cameos in the movie:

Extra: "Any comment on possible cameos?" Moore: "I know Hailee Steinfeld’s in it. Issa Rae is in it. Daniel Kaluuya. Jake Johnson." Steinfeld: "There’s so many [Spider-People]. There [are] some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats."

Hailee Steinfeld's confirmation that Across the Spider-Verse will have "treats" for fans may refer to the appearances of notable Spider-Men from different forms of media, such as PlayStation's web-slinger and other-worldly versions of the hero in the Multiverse.

Interestingly, Spider-Verse 2's international trailer highlighted Tom, Tobey, and Andrew's Spider-Men, potentially teasing their appearance in the sequel.

Moreover, in a past interview from February 2022, Spider-Verse 2 producer Christopher Miller noted that “the Multiverse is big and wider,” when responding about the possibility of featuring MCU references:

“The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow... Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”

How Spider-Verse 2 Could Bring Back Tobey & Andrew (Theory)

Given that the Spider-Verse 2 cast dodged questions about the potential inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the sequel and they neither confirmed nor deny the rumor, there is still a possibility that the pair, alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man, could show up as surprise cameos.

There is a chance that the main trio will show up in the film's post-credits scene to connect to the events of its follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In the trailer, Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 referenced the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home when Miles Morales brought up the idea of him joining the secret Spider Society.

Based on Miguel's disdain toward the actions of Holland's hero and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, there's reason to believe that the Spider-Men involved in No Way Home are restricted from joining the Spider Society.

The trailer also showed that Miles is being chased by almost every member of the Spider Society, meaning that the sequel could end with him being cast out of the spider circle.

This would then lead to Miles potentially meeting the other restricted members of the Spider Society, namely the main trio from No Way Home, setting up the events of the third movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere in theaters on June 2.