New Spider-Verse 2 Trailer Highlights Tobey & Andrew's Spider-Men

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's latest trailer featured a major reference to Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's respective live-action web slingers. 

Spider-Verse 2 is set to introduce a plethora of new and returning web-heads on the big screen, but the question remains if notable Spider-Men who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally be given the spotlight in the animated film.

Sony Pictures has been teasing the inclusion of Holland, Garfield, and Maguire in the Spider-Verse movies, especially after the studio unveiled a parody poster featuring the trio alongside Miles Morales and the rest of his Spider gang.

In fact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller confirmed an early plan to include cameos from Holland, Garfield, and Maguire in an "ambitious tag" from the first movie, but it didn't happen. 

Spider-Verse 2 Unveils MCU Connection

Sony Pictures officially released the new international trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. 

The two-minute trailer showcased stunning action sequences, a major Easter egg tied to the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and an incredible opening montage featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men.

At the beginning of the trailer, snippets of footage from the live-action portrayals of Spider-Man were included. 

Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man

The trailer began with a voiceover from Maguire's Peter Parker from Spider-Man 2, with the Marvel hero telling Otto Octavius that doing what's right sometimes requires us to give up what we want the most: 

"Sometimes to do what's right, we have to give up the thing that we want the most." 

The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man

It was then followed by Garfield's Spider-Man reflecting on the enemies that he makes as New York's friendly neighborhood hero: 

"Every day, I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save, the more enemies I will make."

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Spider-Man

The last exciting Easter egg was revealed when Tom Holland's Spider-Man could be heard saying that it is his time to prove himself, which is a line taken from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming

"This is my chance to prove myself."

Meanwhile, at the 0:57 mark of the trailer, Miles Morales asks Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) about potentially joining the “Spider-team.”

Spider-Verse
Miguel O'Hara

However, O’Hara turned him down while referencing the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home by acknowledging the existence of Doctor Strange and the “little nerd” on Earth - 1999999.:

Miles: "What’s a guy gotta do to join this Spider-team?

Miguel: "You can never be part of this. And don’t even me get started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth 199999."

Watch the international trailer below:

