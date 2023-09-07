Spider-Verse 2: First Look at Tom Holland Spider-Man's Deleted Cameo Revealed (Photo)

By David Thompson Posted:
Spider-Verse 2 Tom Holland

Sony Pictures officially confirmed that there were plans for Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man to cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Prior to the release of Spider-Verse 2, it was rumored that Tom Holland's Spidey would make a cameo appearance.

While the film did give fans glimpses of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, the MCU's Peter #1 was nowhere to be found.

Deleted Tom Holland Spider-Verse Scene

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Official Movie Special Book has just revealed the concept art of Tom Holland's Spider-Man appearing in a delayed scene in Spider-Verse 2.

Spider-Verse 2 concept art.

This version of the MCU Spider-Man is a cute chibi version of himself donning Spider-Man: Far From Home’s black and red Upgraded Suit.

Chibi version of Spider-Man.

This cameo looks like it would have been similar to that of Spectacular Spider-Man or Insomniac's video game Spider-Man. Quick and (somewhat) irrelevant, but an eye-catching cameo that would've further connected the growing spider-verse.

The chibi style seen in this piece of concept art is similar to the dancing version of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in a 2014 Evian advertisement.

For comparison, here's a look at Holland's live-action Upgraded Suit:

Tom Holland in his Upgraded Suit.
Marvel Studios

Could Tom Holland Appear in Spider-Verse 3?

A major connection was made between the animated Spider-Verse and the live-action MCU when Donald Glover's Prowler cameoed in Spider-Verse 2.

While the multiverse is vast and contains infinite different timelines, this was the first indication of any connection between the two universes, especially considering the potential for a live-action Miles Morales on the big screen.

Regardless, Across the Spider-Verse was overflowing with different familiar Spider-People, and even though the creators didn't include the MCU Spider-Man in this film, who's to say they don't have a plan for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Considering Spider-Verse 3 is described as the end of this story that began in 2018, Sony Pictures Animation may not hold back any punches. 

Fans have been receptive to cameos in the Spider-Verse film, as long as the true story stays with the original takes on characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase online.

