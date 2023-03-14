Tom Holland’s Spider-Verse Cameo Teased by Producer

One of the producers behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teased a potential Tom Holland cameo in the upcoming animated epic.

After the beloved first Spider-Verse film captured the hearts and minds of Spidey fans back in 2018, Across the Spider-Verse is set to follow up on that success, before leading into 2024's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

While the Into the Spider-Verse featured plenty of Multiversal shenanigans with a number of Spider-Man Variants joining Shameik Moore's Miles Morales in taking down kingpin, the sequel will up the Spidey fact ten-fold, with dozen and dozens of takes on Marvel's wall-crawlers set to appear.

One name that has popped up a couple of times in the lead-up to Spider-Verse 2 has been the MCU's Tom Holland, who is rumored to cameo in the film. It has been reported that the movie would see "an animated Miles in a live-action world" meeting Holland's web-slinger, but no official confirmation of the actor's involvement has been announced.

A Spider-Verse-Sized Cameo

Marvel

Speaking with Empire, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal added fuel to the fire, hinting at the MCU's Spider-Man actor Tom Holland making an appearance in the Spider-Verse sequel.

On the subject, Pascal said, "[she was] not going to comment on anything around that!” However, she made sure to mention that "Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies…”

This comes after teases of the actor's inclusion in the film have been running rampant. Across the Spider-Verse producer, Christopher Miller, previously said that "anything is possible in the Multiverse."

Back in 2021, Holland himself shared his thoughts on the Spider-Verse franchise, revealing that he "love[s] them” and "want[s] to be in it:"

“Love them and I’m just waiting for the phone call... guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it.”

At the time, he said Amy Pascal had brought up the prospect of an Across the Spider-Verse role, but "no one [had] come back to [him]" on the offer.

