Tom Holland's Spider-Man Rumored to Appear In Spider-Verse 2

According to a new report, Tom Holland's MCU take on Spider-Man, along with another notable wall-crawler, is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Verse 2 animated film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters next summer, taking a dive back into the Multiversal shenanigans and eye-poping animation that made Into the Spider-Verse such a hit.

This time around, Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales will be joined by even more Spidy Variants as he takes on the Spot, a dastardly villain who has been described by the filmmaker behind the film as "artistry come to life."

While the first film just dipped its toe into these other-worldly web-slingers, with the likes of Nicholas Cage's Spider-Man Noir and John Mulaney's Spider-Ham joining the fun, the Spider-Verse sequel will take a deep dive into the world of webheads, touting over "240 unique characters" throughout the film.

And if a new rumor is to be believed, a couple of familiar faces could make up that 240-character roster, including a fan-favorite from the MCU.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Joins the Spider-Verse

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus reported that Tom Holland's Spider-Man from the MCU will be a part of the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It is not currently known if Holland himself will be back to voice the role, but there has been word that the character will appear in the film.

This news comes along with the note that Yuri Lowenthal's Spider-Man from Playstation's Marvel's Spider-Man will also be a part of the animated epic, with Lownethal likely to reprise his role as the webhead.

Writer-producer on the project, Chris Miller, previously addressed the Spider-Verse movies' potential connection to the MCU and other big-screen Spidey universes, never really confirming or denying if it was possible for these characters to appear in the animated films, even after supposedly making a pitch to have Holland (along with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) in the first film.

Who Else Could Pop Up in Across the Spider-Verse?

When it comes to big names in the world of Spider-Man there are few bigger than Tom Holland. So to see that his MCU character will seemingly be joining in on the fun for Across the Spider-Verse is exciting, to say the least.

It is interesting to see that Holland may actually have nothing to do with the cameo though. It has been reported that despite "plans [being] in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland," the actor still "hasn't actually signed a deal yet." So it would make sense if he were to have no contract in place in time for the film's release, that his character either remain voiceless or have another actor take on the part.

But if he were to lend his voice to the film, then this could be a cool way to announce a bigger return for the actor, telling the world that he is back with a new deal in place.

This is after the young actor has already gushed about wanting to join the Spider-Verse franchise, telling SyFy last year that he "love[s]" the universe and "want[s] to be in it."

However, seeing that Holland's wall-crawler will be there makes one think, who else could appear? If one big-screen Spidey is coming to the party, what is stopping Sony from reaching out to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to see if they would be up for a quick cameo?

All three of these actors don't need to have big parts or anything for Spider-Verse 2, but could drop in for a moment, have a quick laugh (like so many of the other characters in the film surely will), and then thwip off into the horizon.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.