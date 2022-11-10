Sony Releases New Official Spider-Verse Parody Poster With Tobey, Andrew & Tom

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen—there’s a Spider-Man for everyone.

Even better, there is no shortage of the character in pop culture. The upcoming Across the Spider-Verse will introduce over half-a-dozen new Spideys (such as Scarlet Spider and Spider-Punk). Then, in the world of live-action, fans are actively waiting for official word on Tom Holland’s new contract with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Now, Sony has chosen to celebrate the character’s popularity in the strangest way: by parodying Taylor Swift’s new tour poster.

The Spider-Verse Eras

Sony Pictures has taken to parodying, in good humor, Taylor Swift's new 'The Eras Tour' poster for the musician's upcoming string of live performances.

Swift's poster features images of the artist throughout her musical career, something that many of her fans will no doubt adore.

Taylor Swift

The Eras Tour will kick off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and finish in Inglewood, California, in August 2023 after 35 shows.

Following the release of the mega-artist's new tour poster, Sony seemingly felt inspired and went to parody the flyer.

This time, instead of seeing Swift through the ages, Sony used different versions of Spider-Man instead. The top row sees the likes of Tobey Maguire, Spider-Verse's Miles Morales, and Andrew Garfield, while the middle showcases Tom Holland alongside other animated characters from Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvel

What's Next for the Spider-Verse?

Thanks to the Multiversal shenanigans of both No Way Home and Into the Spider-Verse, alternate versions of Spider-Man have dominated the media.

The last time either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield was a major part of the conversation around Spidey was back when they were starring in their own film, the last of which being 2007 and 2014 respectively.

Back when those two actors were embodying their Spider-Men, generally speaking, there was only one Spidey truly present in the world’s heart at a time. Now, there’s never only one.

While Tom Holland is still the MCU’s key Peter Parker, fans have petitioned for both Garfield and Maguire to come back for their own movies—alongside everything happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the meantime, rumors have suggested that both may reprise the role for the upcoming movie, Across the Spider-Verse, and possibly even 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars.

When it comes to the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, the project is set to introduce at least another half-dozen Variants of the wall-crawler. Its 2024 sequel will, no doubt, only take that further.

While those that hate Spidey might feel like they're living in a nightmare, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of the iconic character.

The next Spider-Man film, Across the Spider-Verse, releases on June 2, 2023.