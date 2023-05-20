New Spider-Verse 2 Poster Features Tobey Maguire Hero Lookalike (Photos)

A new poster for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had some fans convinced that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker was included amongst other Spider-People.

After Maguire and Andrew Garfield's heroes joined Tom Holland in the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans naturally wanted them to show up elsewhere now that the door was open to their inclusions again, particularly in Spider-Verse 2.

This new animated feature already boasts an impressive cast of confirmed characters, although an appearance by Maguire would certainly boost the hype level for this sequel to new levels.

Spider-Verse 2 Poster Shows Maguire Lookalike

Sony Pictures released a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, highlighted by Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales and Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099.

Along with the Spidey from Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation and Karan Soni's Spider-Man India, on the far left, some fans believe that Tobey Maguire's original theatrical hero can be seen jumping through the air on the left edge of the poster.

While some have speculated this is actually Maguire's hero donning the same suit he wore in his own solo trilogy and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, others think it's a different Spidey simply posed in a similar way.

For comparison, below is a promotional image of Maguire's hero posing in his Spidey suit, which does look somewhat similar to the Spider-Man in the poster.

Will Tobey Maguire Show Up in Spider-Verse 2?

Considering how deep Spider-Verse 2 will dive into the Multiverse, seeing Tobey Maguire's hero would seem to be a natural fit alongside so many other popular web-slingers from the comics.

Sony head Amy Pascal already teased the chances of Tom Holland's MCU hero joining the fray, noting that she wasn't going to comment on the possibility of the most recent live-action hero being seen in this animated adventure.

Sony hasn't been afraid to utilize Maguire and Garfield in Into the Spider-Verse 2's marketing campaign, although the studio remains mum on whether they will actually be included in the movie.

With only a short time until this new outing debuts, there's no way to definitively rule out Maguire from appearing, although it's a full-blown "wait and see" scenario at this juncture.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on Friday, June 2.