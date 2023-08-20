Spider-Verse 2 Had a Tobey Maguire Cameo You Probably Missed (Photos)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse paid tribute to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in a special way.

The much-talked-about sequel featured a special Easter egg tied to Maguire's web-slinger, with the movie highlighting Alex Ross' Spider-Man costume that was originally made for Sam Raimi's 2002 Marvel movie.

Not only that, but Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Verse 2 through archival footage. Phil Lord, one of the movie's producers, explained that the lack of limitations on cameos led to the pair's surprise appearance.

Spider-Verse 2 Highlights Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

During an important sequence in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man appeared by way of past footage that highlighted the Symbiote as part of the movie's canon event explanation.

Sony Pictures

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment featuring Maguire's Marvel hero showed a pivotal scene from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 where Peter Parker was trying to remove the Symbiote.

Sony Pictures

The movie confirmed that every Spider-Man will encounter a Symbiote at some point in their superhero lives.

Sony Picutres

Will Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Actually Appear in Spider-Verse 3?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse served as a celebration of everything about Spider-Man, in part, thanks to the influx of cameos and surprises surrounding the web-slinger.

Although it is through archival footage, Tobey Maguire's appearance in Spider-Verse 2 is quite fitting due to the contributions of the actor to the web-slinger's legacy.

Still, the question remains if Maguire's actual Spider-Man will end up appearing in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What could be Maguire's role in the threequel? It's possible that he could be recruited by Spider-Gwen and her gang of Spider-rebels to try and defeat the Spot and hold off the rest of the Spider Society who are trying to find Miles Morales.

An actual appearance from Maguire's web crawler alongside other live-action versions (Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's respective web-slingers) and the animated cast would definitely catapult Spider-Verse 3 into the higher echelon of Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available for purchase on major digital platforms.