Spider-Verse 2 Includes a Special Tobey Maguire Easter Egg We All Missed (Photos)

An original design for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man suit made an Easter egg appearance in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Chaos ensues in Spider-Verse 2 after Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) don't see eye to eye on what it means to be the heroic web crawler.

On a much larger scale than the 2018 original, Across the Spider-Verse doesn't hold back on including previous Spider-Men like Spectacular Spider-Man and many more.

Alex Ross' Spidey Suit Returns

A prototype Spider-Man suit designed by comic book creator Alex Ross was made for Tobey Maguire's 2002 Spider-Man film. This niche Spidey suit reference was spotted briefly in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

The infamous red and black suit can be seen in this brief glimpse in Across the Spider-Verse:

For a better look at the entire suit, here's a sketch highlighting the bold color scheme, symbol size, and dark eyes:

Alex Ross

While the costume didn't ultimately make it on the big screen, a physical version of the suit was used in an early promotional trailer for the superhero flick:

Sony Pictures

Before it reappeared in Across the Spider-Verse, the suit had previously been featured in Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro and the original Spider-Man video games:

Activision

Ultimately, director Sam Raimi and costume designer James Acheson went with an iconic look for Tobey Maguire's spidey suit in the original Spider-Man trilogy:

Sony Pictures

Growing Web of Spider-People

Alex Ross' Spider-Man costume appearing in Across the Spider-Verse is a testament to how little Sony Pictures Animation will hold back in spidey-related easter eggs and cameos.

As this is a particularly niche reference, it is cool to see the studio's clear attention to detail with the hopes that fans will later scrub through footage and identity every fun surprise.

One of the best parts of this animated Spider-Man franchise is that audience members can stay entertained beyond just the main storyline with Miles, Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, Miguel O'Hara, The Spot, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing now in theaters.