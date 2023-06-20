New Spider-Verse 2 Photo Reveals The Spot's 4 Evolutions

New images show the evolution process for Jason Scwartzman's The Spot, the main villain in Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

After 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse saw Miles Morales and company defeat Liev Schreiber's Kingpin and Kathryn Hahn's Doc Ock, that movie also set up the origin story for Spider-Verse 2's eventual big bad, The Spot.

The scientist eventually absorbed enough power from different universes' collider events to truly exert his dominance over the Multiverse, which will only set him up as an even bigger threat moving forward into next year's highly-anticipated sequel.

The Spot's Evolution in Spider-Verse 2 Revealed

Concept art from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse showed off the evolution process for Jason Scwartzman's The Spot as he went down his path to villainy.

Dr. Jonathan Ohnn started off as an Alchemex scientist that worked on the collider in Miles Morales' universe, which led to him being in the vicinity of the blast from the explosion and gaining superpowers from that event.

Sony Pictures

Slowly but surely, Ohnn started to change on a molecular and cellular level, turning his entire body white with black spots popping up all over as his face went away as well.

Sony Pictures

The main version of The Spot seen for most of the movie featured an entirely white body with prominent spots all over him, including one directly in the middle of his head.

Sony Pictures

As he gained more power, the black spots appeared all over The Spot's body as a mask-like black area formed around his eyes, giving him an even more terrifying look as he became more powerful.

Sony Pictures

By the end of the film, The Spot was a mostly black figure with white spots as his dark nature fully came through, gaining even more strength as he looked to destroy Miles and any Spider-Person who stood in his way.

Sony Pictures

The full art piece from Spider-Verse 2 art designer Aymeric Kevin can be viewed below:

Sony Pictures

How Will The Spot Evolve in Spider-Verse 3?

After The Spot made his debut in Spider-Verse 2, the villain grew more powerful with each and every scene he had, setting him up to be a huge threat in 2024's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Schwartzman's villain is currently on a vicious hunt for Miles Morales with the titular protagonist now stuck on Earth-42 and captured by his evil Variant, a version of Miles who became the Prowler with no Spider-Man in that universe.

And considering how quickly The Spot rose to power in his first appearance, it wouldn't come as any kind of a shock to see him put the entire Multiverse in new levels of danger as Miles' Spider-friends look to save him once again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.