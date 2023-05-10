Spider-Verse 2 Reveals Main Villain’s Insane Superpowers In New Footage

Sony Pictures showed off the Spot's powers in a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Spot was confirmed to be the villain for the upcoming animated film in June 2022 by the Sony Pictures Animation Twitter account when a still photo was posted of the character fighting Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

A short description of the villain's main power was also provided along with the picture, mainly talking about his "interdimensional portals."

The Spot was then confirmed to be the main antagonist of the threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

The Spot's Powers Featured in New Trailer

In a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that was released on the Sony Pictures España YouTube account, the Spot's superpowers were showcased in a major way.

One blink-and-you'll-miss-it sequence in the released footage features Miles Morales swinging through the streets while the Spot's hands are coming through multiple portals trying to grab the superhero.

Sony Pictures

These few seconds show just how powerful the Spot is in his ability to create interdimensional portals to get an advantage over his opponent. In this case, he is using the portals to try and grab Miles.

Sony Pictures

Another section of the new footage shows the Spot standing in what appears to be some sort of warped space.

Sony Pictures

This is most likely the Spotted Dimension, the space inside of his portals where the Spot initially got his powers in the comics as well as the area that he utilizes to teleport.

Sony Pictures

The full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can be seen below, with The Spot's abilities getting showcased at :57 and then a bit later at 1:17:

How the Spot Utilizes Teleportation

In the comics, the Spot's only major power is his teleportation through the Spotted Dimension.

Just as it was showcased in the recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer, the character is able to take these holes off his body and place them wherever he wants, ultimately using them to teleport through.

It is also important to note that the Spot is able to move the spots on his body around to different places. For example, a spot on his arm can be moved up to his neck if he desires.

Miles Morales may be a powerful character, but defeating the Spot isn't an easy task. The character can utilize his spots and the Spotted Dimension in a number of ways.

One notable way would be if Miles tries to punch him, the Spot can just use one of the holes to teleport Miles' fist back through another spot so that Miles punches himself in the face.

In the upcoming film, Miles and his allies will have a tough time taking on the Spot, and based on past comments, they'll be facing him again in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 2.