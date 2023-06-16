Spider-Verse 3 Director Teases Prowler's Big Role In Next Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers teased exciting things to come for Miles G. Morales' Prowler from Earth-42.

Spider-Verse 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger that led fans to wildly speculate what comes next in the 2024 threequel. At the end of the movie, the main Miles Morales was accidentally transported to Earth-42 after it was revealed that the spider that bit him was from that universe.

After realizing that he is on the wrong Earth, Miles was knocked out by Earth-42's Miles, who was later revealed to be that universe's Prowler. The sequel's ending ultimately set up the events of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, aka Spider-Verse 3.

Spider-Verse 3 Director Hypes Up Prowler’s Return

Sony

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers talked about how Miles G. Morales' Prowler fits into the third installment.

While admitting that it was hard for them to keep the character's involvement in the sequel a secret, Powers teased the exploration of Prowler Miles' story in the threequel, noting that he is a "very, very interesting character:"

“It was such an exciting character, it was actually hard for us to keep it a secret. Oh, man, the design is so different, it’s such a visual departure. And to explore how Miles might have developed if he were in a different world where he didn’t have his father, he was mentored by his uncle, what kind of kid would he be? For people who see Miles G. Morales at the end, don’t judge a book by it’s cover. There’s a lot to learn about that character. It’s a very, very interesting character.”

The Spider-Verse 2 director also opened up about the sequel's game-changing cliffhanger, confirming that it was "pretty much in the cards for a long, long time:"

“We did some tweaks to it after screening it for audiences, but that cliffhanger was pretty much in the cards for a long, long time."

Although the movie ended on a cliffhanger, Powers pointed out that there were "complete emotional arcs" for the main characters like Miles and Gwen:

"It was about making sure that while we did end on a cliffhanger, we had complete emotional arcs for the main characters for Miles and for Gwen, so that we see them evolve from one place in the beginning of the film to another place at the end of the film, and that they have complete emotional arcs.”

Predicting How Prowler Miles Fits in Spider-Verse 3 (Theory)

Spider-Verse 3 co-director Kemp Powers' tease about Prowler Miles' role in the threequel suggests that the character will have a big role in the upcoming installment.

In Across the Spider-Verse's ending, the main Miles Morales was last seen trying to escape from being held hostage by the Prowler version of himself in Earth-42.

It's possible that Spider-Verse 3's opening sequence will showcase the backstory of Prowler Miles first before unveiling the aftermath of the sequel's ending. Doing this would allow the threequel to fully explore Prowler Miles as a character before showing the clash between him and the main Miles.

Moreover, there is a chance that Prowler Miles will obtain one of the Spider Society's Multiverse traveling devices, meaning that he could chase main Miles across different universes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters worldwide.