Miles Morales' take on the Prowler was highlighted in a previously unreleased scene from Sony Pictures' latest hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse 2's crazy twist ending left fans shocked as Shameik Moore's Spider-Man/Mile Morales found himself face to face with a Multiversal Variant of himself - one who became the Prowler in his universe with no web-slinger to protect that world.

And while this moment was one of nearly a dozen huge spoilers that drove this sequel to be one of the most successful films of the year, it sets the stage for fans to learn about an entirely new version of somebody already known and loved.

Prowler Miles Shines in Spider-Verse 2 Concept Video

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Kemp Powers shared a previously unreleased 74-second animation test exploring Miles G. Morales' journey towards becoming the Prowler on Earth-42.

Sony Pictures

Powers explained that this sequence would have shown Miles going through training with the original Prowler, his uncle Aaron Davis, before the events of Spider-Verse 2:

"A 2020 movement test of Miles G. (boards by the amazing Wynton Redmond and Spencer Wan and anim by Nick Kondo) explores how he would've been trained by his Uncle Aaron (the original Prowler) before the events of the film. We called the character 'Wiles' back then."

Sony Pictures

This video showed Miles' own evolution into the Prowler as he swings through the streets of New York City with his Uncle Aaron, using his technology to jump around buildings while he and Aaron run from oncoming opposition

Sony Pictures

Miles even swings by his mother, Rio Morales, while she's at the hospital checking up on a sick patient in bed.

The full video can be seen below:

Will Prowler's Origins Be Shown in Spider-Verse 3?

While this sequence most likely won't be shown in this exact form in 2024's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, fans can certainly expect to see this new version of the Prowler get a more in-depth origin story told.

Kemp Powers has already teased that this new take on Miles Morales is "such an exciting character" and that it takes "such a visual departure" from everything that's been seen in the first two Spider-Verse movies thus far:

"It was such an exciting character, it was actually hard for us to keep it a secret. Oh, man, the design is so different, it’s such a visual departure. And to explore how Miles might have developed if he were in a different world where he didn’t have his father, he was mentored by his uncle, what kind of kid would he be? For people who see Miles G. Morales at the end, don’t judge a book by it’s cover. There’s a lot to learn about that character. It’s a very, very interesting character."

There were even a few rejected designs for the Prowler that didn't make it to the final cut of Spider-Verse 2's final scene, although Sony is now working hard to develop the next steps in this character's journey.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.