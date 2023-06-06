Watch: Metro Boomin Reacts to His Special Spider-Verse 2 Cameo

Grammy-nominated musical artist Metro Boomin reacted to his surprise cameo as a Spider-Man Variant in Sony Pictures' new release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Metro Boomin had the huge responsibility of leading the way on Spider-Verse 2's soundtrack, executive producing the album with Wayne Stevens, and recording tracks with names like Nas, 2 Chainz, Future, and Lil Wayne.

And while he and a few other musicians appeared in the film itself, they were far from the only major cameos Sony brought to life, which wasn't even limited to the animated spectrum.

Metro Boomin Celebrates Spider-Verse 2 Cameo

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Grammy-nominated rapper/producer Metro Boomin shared a video highlighting his reaction to his cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Twitter.

The musician shared a video of his few seconds of screentime, in which his Spidey hung from the ceiling after Miles Morales jumped out of a window with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 furiously chasing him. As he hung and watched the action, he exclaimed "My bad, everybody. There was somewhere to run."

The full video - featuring Metro Boomin recording the line along with his own reaction from the theater - can be watched below:

Metro Boomin's post came after costume designer Trayce Gigi Field celebrated Donald Glover's cameo as a live-action version of the Prowler from earlier in the movie.

Will Spider-Verse 3 Continue Cameo Run?

With Spider-Verse 2 featuring such a massive cast of characters, having cameo moments like this one was an impressive feat considering how many real-world celebrities and alternate Spidey universes were highlighted.

Now, the big question moving forward is whether Sony will continue this trend in next year's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, especially seeing all of the shocking cameos on Gwen Stacy's team at the end of the film.

As Jason Scwartzman's Spot makes his presence felt throughout the Multiverse, his attacks will lead to massive repercussions on a number of different worlds, especially as Miles tries to fight his way out of Earth-42.

And as this universe moves towards all-out war, cameos will only be the start of what's on the way as Sony looks to close this saga out with a bang.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.