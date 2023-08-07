Watch Spider-Verse 2 Online: First 10 Minutes Released for Free

Sony Pictures gave fans the opportunity to watch the opening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse online for free.

Spider-Verse 2 became Sony's highest-grossing animated film ever with nearly $700 million at the global box office as fans flocked to see Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy reunite for a new epic journey.

And with theatrical windows being widely varied amongst different studios depending on respective films' success, Spider-Verse 2's online release date has been a hot topic as well for fans.

Watch Spider-Verse 2's First 10 Minutes Online

Sony Pictures, via IGN, released the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse online for fans to watch for free.

The stage is set in Gwen Stacy's Earth-65 as Hailee Steinfeld recounts the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse while unleashing a passionate drum solo.

Sony Pictures

The scene then flashes through other bits of Gwen's family life and her relationship with that universe's Peter Parker, who photographs her while she operates as Spider-Woman.

Sony Pictures

The first 10 minutes of Spider-Verse 2 are available to watch below:

As the clip continues following Peter Parker's death at her school dance, Gwen has a heart-to-heart moment about the loss with her father, Shea Wingham's freshly-redesigned Captain George Stacy.

Sony Pictures

The heroine then jumps into action and finds a version of the Vulture from a different universe, leading to Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara popping up to save Gwen from imminent peril.

Sony Pictures

The clip abruptly ends after a sneaky reference to another major hero from the Marvel universe, Black Panther, as Gwen is unsurprised to learn that Spider-Man 2099 was from a different universe.

Gwen Stacy's Role in Spider-Verse 3

After such an epic story unfolded in Spider-Verse 2 as the multiverse fell into complete chaos, the big question now is what Sony actually has in store for the next movie in this trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

For Gwen Stacy specifically, she may be in line to see other multiversal variants of herself the way other characters have in the first two movies.

This time around, those Variants are sure to be much more out in the open than the sneaky one that most fans missed in Spider-Verse 2.

For now, however, audiences eagerly await the opportunity to enjoy Spider-Verse 2 from the comforts of home, with its online release date set for August 8.

And with Spider-Verse 3 now set to face an unfortunate delay due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strike, its predecessor should get plenty of runtime on fans' home screens as they wait to see what's in store for the final film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available for purchase digitally on Tuesday, August 8 before its Blu-ray disc hits shelves on September 5.