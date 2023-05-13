Spider-Verse 2 Includes Sneaky Black Panther Reference In New Trailer

New footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse suggested Gwen Stacy knows about Black Panther.

Set to release on Friday, June 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the next chapter of Miles Morales' Multiversal saga, one that has already alluded to MCU heroes and Phase 4 events.

But apparently, that was only the beginning of Spider-Verse 2's Marvel references.

New Spider-Verse Trailer Alludes to Black Panther

A new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer spot opened with Gwen Stacy referencing Black Panther upon meeting Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099.

In the scene, Gwen addresses O'Hara, asking, "I'm sorry, who exactly are you supposed to be?"

Sony Pictures

O'Hara responds with, "Isn't it obvious?"

Sony Pictures

Gwen then rebuts: "The Blue Panther?"

Sony Pictures

O'Hara says in response, “That’s funny.”

The likely reason for Gwen's Blue Panther joke is that O'Hara's Spider-Man sports a suit with a considerable amount of blue, along with retractable talons, similar to T'Challa's signature panther claws.

The amusing exchange also suggests that both Gwen and O'Hara know about Black Panther or, perhaps, Black Panthers.

The new trailer can be seen below:

Why Do Spider-People Know Black Panther?

For those keeping count, Across the Spider-Verse's marketing has alluded to all three of cinema's Spider-Men, Doctor Strange, and now, Black Panther.

Hopefully, the sequel has a few other MCU references in store for the film's debut. But the real question is whether these namedrops are a mere nod to the audience or rather laying the groundwork for future Multiversal storytelling.

After all, Gwen and Spider-Man 2099's shared knowledge of a Black Panther suggests there is more than one. Is this a hint toward events awaiting in Avengers: Secret Wars?

No doubt die-hard Marvel fans will be dissecting every joke, namedrop, and reference from Spider-Verse 2 as this franchise takes interconnected Marvel storytelling to a whole new level.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters Friday, June 2.