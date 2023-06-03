Spider-Verse 2 Soundtrack Released: Listen to All 13 Songs

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's soundtrack has officially been released and it's jam-packed with songs that hype up the critically-acclaimed sequel.

One of the strongest aspects of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was its amazing soundtrack. From the game-changing "What's Up Danger" by Blackway and Black Caviar to the catchy "Sunflower" by Swae Lee, the first film's tracklist received widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Spider-Verse 2's trailers provided many hints as to what to expect in the Spidey sequel's soundtrack, considering that it has a tall task of emulating the success of the first film's highly-praised music.

Listen to Spider-Verse 2's Soundtrack

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's soundtrack is produced by Metro Boomin, and it features several artists such as A$AP Rocky, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Wizkid, Offset, and Ice Spice.

Sony Pictures Animation

The soundtrack has 13 songs, and fans can listen to each of them below:

"Annihilate" - Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset

"Am I Dreaming"- Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky, Roisee

"All The Way Live" - Metro Boomin & Future, Lil Uzi Vert

"Danger (Spider)" - Offset & JID

"Hummingbird" - Metro Boomin & James Blake

"Calling" - Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Nav, feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

"Silk & Cologne (Spider-Verse Remix) - EI8HT & Offset

"Link Up (Spider-Verse Remix) - Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Wizkid feat. Beam & Toian

"Self Love" - Metro Boomin & Coi Leray

"Home" - Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert

"Nonviolent Communication" - Metro Boomin & James Blake, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage

"Givin' Up (Not The One)" - Don Toliver & 21 Savage, 2 Chainz

"Nas Morales" - Metro Boomin & Nas

Why Spider-Verse 2’s Soundtrack Is Still Perfect

While many would argue that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's soundtrack still reigns supreme, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's tracklist has some memorable songs to rival the first film.

"Link Up" has that chill vibe from the get-go while the intro of "Am I Dreaming" managed to hype up Miles' journey in the sequel.

Hearing "Calling" in the Spider-Verse 2 soundtrack is the perfect way to reflect on young love. "Self Love" has an introspective feeling that makes one want to contemplate what love and sacrifice truly are.

The instrumental portion of "Annihilate" during the sequence where Miles and Gwen are swinging in the city will give fans goosebumps. Listening closely to its lyrics is pretty much icing on the cake.

There's no denying that Spider-Verse 2 is worth watching, and listening to its soundtrack should convince fans to revisit the movie again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.