Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3 Gets Exciting Update from Producer

The filmmakers behind Sony Pictures' Across the Spider-Verse teased what fans should expect heading to Into the Spider-Verse 3 (officially titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse).

With the latest Spider-Verse movie now playing in theaters, the world can finally witness the next step in Miles Morales’ journey. So far, both fans and critics absolutely love it, with many claiming it to be better than the original.

But besides the title of the third installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, audiences don’t know what the next entry in the franchise might end up looking like.

Into the Spider-Verse 3 Producers Tease Final Sequel

Sony

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Across the Spider-Verse producer Peter Ramsey commented on what fans should expect from Spider-Verse 3.

Regarding the direction of the upcoming threequel, Ramsey was excited to note that "the sky really is the limit" when it comes to what the project will bring to the table:

“If there’s one thing anyone’s learned from these movies, the sky really is the limit... It’s imagination and there’s hundreds of people that bring their imagination to the table and nothing can stop that.”

In a separate interview with the same outlet, Across' co-director Justin K. Thompson commented on the next step for Miles Morales:

“I mean, look, that’s, we’ve all been on that journey too... I’ve been at the end of the line where I’m like, I don’t know what the next step is for me. I will say animation saved my life. I was at a point in my life where I was like, I don’t know what’s going to happen next... And it was animation that sort of came in and swept me off my feet and provided for me. So I think that relatability again is something we can impose on Miles and wonder what is he going to do? What’s the thing that’s going to save Miles?”

Speaking with Collider, Across the Spider-Verse executive producer Chris Miller subtly hinted that some more live-action segments might be possible:

"I will say that what’s special about ['Across the Spider-Verse'] is the fact that we can represent worlds in unique styles, and every world looks like a different artists’ hand, and the animation style, and everything about it, is unique and bespoke for each world that it goes into, and so that could be anything. But if the movie itself was in live-action, then you wouldn’t be able to take advantage of all of that. That said, all things are possible in the Multiverse."

When pressed about if the Beyond part of the title could reference the movie reaching into live-action, Miller provided a vague response:

"Right. It means a lot of things, but it also means we see a sort of map representation of the known Spider-Verse, but there are things that can exist outside of that web of life and destiny, if you will."

Preparing for the Third Spider-Verse Marvel Movie

The filmmakers already revealed ahead of time that fans should go into Across the Spider-Verse expecting a cliffhanger ending—one they noted "feels like The Empire Strikes Back" of the franchise. So audiences will be practically begging for the third entry to arrive sooner rather than later.

But how will Spider-Verse 3 innovate?

Some marketing material accidentally revealed one of the brief live-action bits in Across the Spider-Verse movie early. While there isn’t much of it in the sequel, perhaps the upcoming threequel will integrate more real-world segments into the story.

This could easily be how the world gets a crossover between this animated Miles Morales and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

Then, of course, audiences will also get to bear witness to how The Spot’s journey plays out from here as Across was only the beginning. It's looking like he might become one of the most powerful Spider-Man villains ever.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide, while Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release on March 29, 2024.