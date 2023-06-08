Will Spider-Verse 4 Happen? Producers Speak on Future of Franchise

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers confirmed what everyone suspected about a future fourth Spider-Verse installment.

Across the Spider-Verse served as the second part of an already-confirmed trilogy, with Beyond the Spider-Verse on the horizon.

Spider-Verse 2 producer Peter Ramsey previously teased that the "sky really is the limit" for the threequel, but some have wondered if Spider-Verse 4 will happen afterward.

Spider-Verse Producers Set Record Straight on Fourth Movie

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller confirmed that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the end of Miles Morales' trilogy, indicating that a fourth film will not happen:

ET: “So, Is 'Beyond' the ending or do you have…” Miller: “It is. It is the end of the Miles Morales trilogy and so this whole thing is working towards that."

Miller then pointed out that Spider-Verse 2 is its own complete film despite having a cliffhanger at the end:

"But this, obviously, has its own complete film with a beginning, middle, and end and Miles starts in one place, and ends in another. And all the characters have an arc in this film in it. But that’s it for us. We’re so tired.”

Although the Spider-Verse trilogy will end soon, Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal confirmed with Vanity Fair that another Spider-Women spin-off written by Bek Smith will happen, featuring Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon, and Jessica Drew.

Pascal reiterated the spin-off announcement during Spider-Verse 2's premiere, noting that a live-action Miles Morales movie is also in the works alongside the animated Spider-Woman film.

Why Miles Morales’ Story Needs to End in Spider-Verse 3

Ending Miles Morales' story in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse would be fitting for the character.

While the multiverse presents many exciting possibilities, seeing a definitive ending for Miles is the right move.

Still, it doesn't mean that the character will die in Spider-Verse 3. Instead, the threequel could ultimately showcase his growth as a character that would not warrant a future Spider-Verse 4 movie to prove his evolution.

Despite the fact that the story of this version of Miles is poised to end soon, the Spider-Verse movies proved that a future could still explore a different version of the young hero down the line, such as a live-action version of the character.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters worldwide.