Spider-Man Producer Teases Miles Morales' Live-Action Debut

Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse movies pushed Miles Morales into the forefront, but a new update from Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal may indicate that a live-action version of the character will soon arrive.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse highlighted Miles Morales' impressive arrival on the big screen, introducing the character to a large number of fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also managed to tease Miles' potential live-action appearance after Jamie Foxx's Electro wondered if there is "a Black Spider-Man somewhere out there" in the Multiverse.

After the character's incredible appearance, some have wondered when exactly the young web-slinger would appear alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Amy Pascal Teased Miles Morales' Live-Action Debut

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Spider-Man producer and former Sony Chairman Amy Pascal said that "[fans will] have to wait a couple of years" for Miles Morales' live-action debut.

It is unknown when exactly Miles would appear in live-action (potentially in the MCU), but it's possible that the character could debut after the Spider-Verse trilogy of movies from Sony.

Meanwhile, Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore told Empire about his experience during Spider-Man: No Way Home's premiere, noting that "everyone looked at [him]" in the event:

“I was at the premiere of No Way Home and everyone looked at me on that line! I got a lot of tweets.”

Moore also talked about potentially playing a live-action version of Miles, with him even claiming that "everyone knows" (including Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx) that he would be perfect for the role:

“I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales. As I left the theatre after that premiere, Jamie Foxx looked at me like… he knew. I think Tom Holland knows, too.”

The Spider-Verse voice actor then said that it would depend on Sony and the MCU if he will be chosen to play a live-action Miles Morales at some point:

“It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they’re ready to do a live-action movie. That’s the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.”

A past rumor from insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Sony is exploring the possibility of a live-action solo movie centered around Miles Morales that would exist in a "different universe" similar to Tom Hardy's Venom films.

