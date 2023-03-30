Spider-Verse: Sony Announces Miles Morales' Next Appearance After 2023 Sequel

Sony revealed Miles Morales's next appearance following Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and it's not Spider-Verse 3.

While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still slated for 2024, apparently Sony has additional plans for Miles Morales and how to continue his story between Into the Spider-Verse 2 and the upcoming threequel.

Miles Morales' Other Spider-Verse Project

Marvel

As reported by Variety, Sony will release an original short film featuring Miles Morales between Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the franchise's third film.

Titled "The Spider Within," this animated short film is “Set in the world of the upcoming release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse…" and explores Miles' struggles with his roles and responsibilities of teenager, friend, student, and neighborhood superhero.

The synopsis revealed that Miles experiences a panic attack due to the various pressures he's under. And, as a result, he learns that asking for help can be as brave as actually helping others as Spider-Man.

"The Spider Within" is part of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks' new mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers).

The short is set to debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June; Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third movie of the franchise, arrives in theaters March 29, 2024.

Is Miles Morales' New Short Spider-Verse 2.5?

Spider-Man fans have been wanting more Miles Morales, including his crossover into live-action.

However, a confirmed project between Spider-Verse 2 and 3 is a surprise, especially since this means Sony's releasing two Spider-Verse projects within the same month.

Since the announcement revealed the short is set "in the world" of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's possible that the effects of the sequel - and even its characters - will contribute to Miles' new story.

Whether that includes Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy or not remains to be seen.

Regardless, this news suggests that "The Spider Within" will be less of a Multiverse story and more of a grounded, relatable tale highlighting Miles' own humanity.

Not only will such a story surely resonate with audiences, but it's likely to be a key element in Miles' own growth leading up to his 2024 threequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2, 2023.