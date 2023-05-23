Spider-Verse 2: First Footage of Venom Live-Action Universe Crossover Released

The first footage of the Venom live-action crossover in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released.

In March, it was rumored that Peggy Lu's Mrs. Chen from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage was set for a live-action cameo in Across the Spider-Verse. Considering the crossover potential in this sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, it'd seem like a no-brainer.

A post on Facebook seemed to spoil Chen's cameo and that she would interact with The Spot. This is not to mention that aside from "the Venom live-action universe," this animated sequel will also explore "the LEGO universe."

The Return of Venom's Mrs. Chen

A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was unveiled, showing The Spot appearing in Tom Hardy's Venom universe and stealing from Peggy Lu's Mrs. Chen.

However, it only annoys Mrs. Chen, and she asks him, "What do you want?"

The Spot plucks what appear to be mints or gum from her stand, declaring, "I'm robbing you 'cause I'm a bad guy," accompanied by an eye roll from the store owner.

You can watch the full spot below:

This TV spot reuses footage and unused shots from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For example, the opening shot of the TV spot is ripped straight from that movie when Michelle Williams' Anne Weying enters the store to ask Chen about Venom.

All that was done to the footage was the contrast and brightness being increased, along with zooming in on Mrs. Chen. It even included what appears to be the same line read of "What do you want?" by Chen's actress, Peggy Lu.

Will Venom Live-Action Crossover Accomplish More in Spider-Verse 2?

Some fans may be disappointed to learn that the rumors of a live-action inclusion of Mrs. Chen and Venom's live-action universe in Across the Spider-Verse will be reduced to unused footage from Let There Be Carnage. It's unfortunate to see it executed in this TV spot since it's obvious that Chen isn't reacting to The Spot.

It's also telling how The Spot's compositing into the scene is poorly done, with the lighting on his model not matching his surroundings, which seems likely with the production quality of this movie. So will this be a scene in the film or is this simply a marketing stunt?

The quality of the scene points to the latter, but how did this rumor of Mrs. Chen appearing in the movie make the rounds in March? It's possible that this commercial was mistaken for the film itself.

Fans will find out when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is released in theaters on Friday, June 2.