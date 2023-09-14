Sony Reveals New Tom Hardy Venom Crossover With Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Universe

A Venom crossover that no one saw coming was just released by Sony Pictures.

Topher Grace finally brought Venom to life in live-action in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. His version of the character was one of multiple villains that fought Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the film, but no one has seen or heard from that Eddie Brock since.

In 2018, however, Tom Hardy made his introduction into the comic book movie world when he portrayed his own version of Eddie Brock/Venom in Sony's current universe.

The actor was even brought back for the 2021 sequel, Let There Be Carnage, and is already planning to return once more for a threequel.

Sony Releases Special Venom Crossover Video

The official Sony Pictures Home Entertainment UK TikTok account recently posted a comedic video to the platform featuring both Tom Hardy and Topher Grace as their respective versions of Eddie Brock and Venom.

The video took different clips from Venom and Spider-Man 3 and cut them together to make it appear as though the two Venoms were interacting.

Sony Pictures

They even seemed to get in a bit of a scuffle, with Hardy's Venom coming out on top.

As the video ended, it included the line of dialogue from 2018's Venom where the titular character says, "You come in here again, and we will find you, and then we will eat your face right off your head! Do you understand?"

Sony Pictures

The clip made it seem as though Hardy was saying this to Grace because there was a cut immediately after that snippet showcasing Grace's Eddie Brock from the cathedral scene in Spider-Man 3 with a worried look on his face.

Sony's TikTok video, which can be watched below, was also accompanied by a caption that read, "When Venom met Venom... *insert Spider-Man pointing meme here,*" obviously referencing the now infamous animated meme:

Is Sony Teasing Something Big?

Fans don't need to get their hopes up at all about a potential Venom crossover between Tom Hardy and Topher Grace.

Sony's TikTok video was obviously just meant for fans to watch and have a bit of fun with...

Or was it?

Peggy Lu's Mrs. Chen did appear in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so that film did prove that it is possible for Tom Hardy's Venom to interact with other universes.

On top of that, Hardy himself actually found himself in the MCU's universe for a brief period of time before being transported back to his own.

So, perhaps fans will get to see something between multiple villains one day just as Spider-Man: No Way Home treated viewers to seeing different versions of Peter Parker together.

However, at this point in time, Sony's recent video was only meant for fans to watch and have a laugh.