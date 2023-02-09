Sony Announces 2nd Spider-Man Show In New TV Universe

One of Spider-Man's most-popular spin-off characters is about to get his own Amazon Prime series.
Sony Pictures is about to make a big play in the world of Spider-Man-centric TV series.
Back in November, it was announced that the on-screen Spidey rights holders would be developing multiple "diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows" centered on the world of the webhead.
The first of these was unveiled alongside this plan. Silk: Spider Society is a series coming to Amazon Prime, set to center on the "infinite Multiverses" of the Spider-Verse and its titular Silk hero. But it has been made abundantly clear that Silk is only just the beginning.
A Spider-Man Noir Series on the Way
Announced exclusively via Variety, a Spider-Man Noir series is in the works at Amazon Prime, marking the second Sony Spider-Man spin-off on the streamer.
The untitled live-action series will focus on an older take on the iconic wall-crawler working in 1930s New York. The announcement noted that it will not focus on Peter Parker and will take place in its own separate Spider-Man universe.
Oren Uziel (writer of The Lost City, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox) will join the project as writer and executive producer, who developed the series alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as former Sony executive Amy Pascal.
Chris Miller tweeted in celebration of the announcement, remarking "it’s going to be amazing:"
"Can confirm! And also confirm that it’s going to be amazing."
This comes mere months after Sony announced its streaming Spider-Man plans with Silk: Spider Society being the first announced project coming from the venture.
The Spider-Man Noir project and Silk are just the first two of what Sony is calling several other Spidey-adjacent projects the studio has in the works.
Who Is Spider-Man Noir?
While general audiences may know Spider-Man Noir as the goofy character played by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (a role the actor has said he will not be returning to), the character is actually a gritty, darker Spidey rife with on-screen storytelling potential.
In the comics, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate universe Peter Parker who serves as a super-powered private investigator (P.I.) in 1930s New York City. It was an alternate take on the character, telling grounded Batman-esque detective stories instead of the typical fantastical comic-book fare seen in other Spider-Man tales.
What will be interesting to see is who exactly Spider-Man Noir is in this Amazon Prime series. As confirmed above, it will not be Peter Parker. Will it be an entirely new character with a whole new backstory? Or is this Sony Pictures getting clever, knowing the main character will be a riff on Peter with the same backstory fans know and love?
Knowing Spider-Man Noir's P.I. roots, this character feels perfect for television. Amazon Prime could take a page out of DC's book here and tell its own super-powered take on True Detective if it wanted to with this character.
He is perfect for a TV adaptation, and fans should be excited about what sort of mystery the character will take on in the Amazon series.